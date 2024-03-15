The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruizpresented from Saltillo, Coahuila, his strategy to combat impunity and strengthen security in the country.

In a meeting with militants and sympathizers of the three parties that support her candidacy, the coalition representative Strength and Heart for Mexico He emphasized the urgency of allocating more federal resources to states and municipalities to strengthen their public ministries.

Galvez Ruiz highlighted the importance of investing in these public bodies to guarantee prompt and effective attention to victims of violence, especially women.

“We are going to give resources to state governments to strengthen public ministries, to strengthen research areas and to address violence against women. Labeled resources so that in each municipality there are psychologists, there are social workers, there are public ministries women,” he said.

The candidate expressed her concern about the alarming number of homicides recorded during the current six-year term, pointing out the ineffectiveness of the “hugs and no bullets” policy promoted by the federal government.

The licensed senator emphasized that citizen security will be the priority of her government, highlighting the need for an urgent change of approach.

Regarding concrete measures to protect women in vulnerable situations, Xóchitl Gálvez announced the implementation of the “La Mexicana” card, which will provide monthly financial support of 5 thousand pesos to help them escape situations of violence and rebuild their lives.

In addition, he committed to reestablishing day care centers and full-time schools, emphasizing the importance of guaranteeing access to education for all children and young people in the country.

The candidate called for unity and support from citizens for the next elections, pointing out that “hope has already changed hands and now belongs to all of us.”