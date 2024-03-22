The presidential candidate for the PRI, PAN and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvezmade a call from his homeland, Hidalgo, lamenting the constant migration of hundreds of young people to other regions such as Querétaro, Guanajuato, Mexico City and the United States, due to the lack of well-paid jobs.

In a meeting at the La Floresta Garden in Tulancingo, Hidalgo, the licensed senator He criticized the lack of vision to generate investment and quality employment in the region.

In response, presented its project to create the first 100 percent sustainable industrial park in Tulancingobetting on innovation and a prosperous future for the area.

“My commitment is clear: to generate well-paid jobs so that young people do not have to abandon their land in search of opportunities,” Gálvez stated before militants and sympathizers of the PRI, PAN and PRD parties, as well as civil society.

Xóchitl Gálvez highlighted her business experience and her ability to understand financial statements, claiming to be the only candidate capable of generating jobs and bringing progress to the region.

Furthermore, he pointed out the importance of implementing Strategies to avoid waste of public money in institutions such as Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), where millions of pesos have been wasted, affecting areas such as education, health and security.

Regarding the huachicol problem, Gálvez condemned the illegal activity that has caused tragedies like the explosion in Tlahuelilpanholding the government responsible for its lack of action to prevent such situations.

Finally, he called on the Hidalgo community to unite in defense of the country's future and work together to build a better destiny for future generations.