The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez, today revealed her 10 proposals to transform the reality of women in Mexico, a country that she described as unjust, violent and feminicide.

The engineer highlighted that these proposals arose from dialogue with civil society and various groups of women who have fought for years against different forms of violence.

During the “Without Fear of the Truth” press conference in Mexico City, Gálvez stated that, as future President, she will open the doors of the National Palace to all women and feminism.

He stressed that his government will prioritize the demands of women and will accompany them in their fight for justice.

The candidate emphasized that her eventual presidency would represent a historic milestone for Mexico as she would be the first woman to hold that position.

However, she warned that it is not enough to have a woman in power if she does not defend the interests of women.

He criticized the current management, pointing out that the Morena candidate has failed to support women and has cut budgets for their needs.

Among the 10 proposals presented, measures such as living without fear, with zero tolerance for violence against girls and women, as well as zero impunity for sexual offenders, stand out.

In addition, she proposed the implementation of the Mexican Card, which would provide monthly support of 3 thousand pesos to women in vulnerable situations.

Another key proposal is the creation of a National Care System, which would include day care centers, full-time schools, home health care and Knowledge Villages. Gálvez also committed to guaranteeing access to education through the Libertad Scholarship, especially for indigenous girls and in rural areas, and to provide economic and educational support to boys and girls orphaned by feminicide, under the initiative called Siempre Contigo.

These proposals seek to address the different problems faced by women in Mexico, from gender violence to lack of access to education and child care. Xóchitl Gálvez emphasized her commitment to working in collaboration with society to achieve real and significant change in the lives of Mexican women.

Mexico and International Women's Day

Within the framework of International Women's Day, celebrated on Friday, March 8, the historical importance of this date is highlighted as a reminder of women's tireless fight for equal rights and opportunities in all areas of society.

In Mexico, this day becomes relevant in a context where both progress and persistent challenges are evident in terms of female economic participation.

According to data from the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase was recorded in the number of employed women, reaching a total of 24,241,480, which represents 97.3 percent of the female Economically Active Population (EAP). This increase reflects the greater incorporation of women into the paid labor market.

However, this progress is not homogeneous, since significant obstacles persist that limit the full labor development of women.

These include the gender pay gap, employment instability and precarious working conditions, especially in informal and low-paid sectors, which continue to disproportionately affect women.

On the other hand, it is observed that a considerable percentage of women, specifically 25,212,153, remain outside the labor force, constituting 88 percent of the female Non-Economically Active Population (PNEA).

This shows the existence of structural barriers that limit their economic participation, such as unpaid care responsibilities and the lack of decent employment opportunities.

Given this panorama, the International Women's Day It also represents a call to action to promote significant improvements in women's working conditions and ensure their full inclusion in the economy.