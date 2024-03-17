Just one day after the commemoration of the Oil Expropriation, the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PAN, PRI and PRD alliance, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, assured this Sunday that under her government, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will not be privatized, but will It will be modernized with cutting-edge technology to compete globally.

During a meeting with civil society in Campechethe licensed senator regretted the loss of 800 billion pesos that Pemex has suffered during the current six-year term due to poor administration.

This money, Xóchitl Gálvez pointed out, could have been invested to improve health services, security and programs for the countryside.

“Don't let anyone tell you that we are going to privatize Pemex! Nobody wants to privatize Pemex, nobody. We want to modernize Pemex. Pemex lost 800 billion pesos in refining due to ineptness, corruption, and stupidity, but they are putting our country at risk with bad oil finances.

“We are going to make Pemex a world-class company, a company that reconverts to the energy transition. Pemex, in addition to oil, must enter geothermal energy, it must enter hydrogen, it must enter carbon capture,” he emphasized before hundreds of supporters.

In addition, stressed the importance of Pemex being a prosperous company to maintain the jobs it generates.

“Six years ago, Pemex did pay its suppliers, and today Pemex owes more and more money to suppliers, and that has damaged Campeche's economy,” said the representative of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition.

In another aspect, Xóchitl Gálvez expressed his commitment to finalizing the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico and the European Unionwith the aim of turning Campeche into a large exporter of cocoa and banana to other countries.

“I want to tell you, with all love and respect, that Campeche has a future. That Campeche should not watch the progress. For this reason, we are going to bet on education with everything,” he added.

Finally, the candidate called on her followers and “xochilovers” to spread throughout the southeast of the country that she will not abandon the indigenous peoples of Mexico.

“Xóchitl Gálvez Criticizes Layda Sansores

In an atmosphere of rejection towards the management of Governor Layda Sansores in Campeche, the candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition did not spare criticism and assured that if she becomes president, she will never abandon the country's police officers.

Gálvez's question arose after the recent police strike in the capital city of Campeche, generated by an operation to transfer highly dangerous inmates in the San Francisco Kobén prison, which triggered an attempted riot and left more than twenty people injured. .

“When had we seen that Campeche, in the first two months of the year, had more than 70 deaths?” Gálvez questioned before a crowd of 1,500 supporters gathered in a party hall, supported by militants from the PAN, PRI and PRD.

“Mrs. Layda, instead of having Jaguar Tuesday, should have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to work, because today the police are waiting for her. She is hiding: she does not show her face to them “.

The candidate promised the uniformed officers present that in her government they will never be abandoned. “I want you to know that in my Government we are not going to abandon you,” she stated emphatically.

Likewise, Gálvez promised to offer housing, social security and life insurance to police officers. “No police officer is going to be outside the middle class,” he assured, “They don't deserve the Governor they have.”

The event was attended by several former PRI governors, including Abelardo Carrillo Zavala and Jorge Carlos Hurtado, although the expected host, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, current national leader of the PRI, did not attend.