During his visit to San Martín Texmelucan, PueblaXóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the PAN-PRI-PRD coalitionannounced his commitment to allocate more budget to the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) to guarantee quality medical care to all users, especially education workers.

“The ISSSTE is abandoned. We are going to give money to the ISSSTE again and bet on education again,” said Gálvez during the start of the campaign of Eduardo Rivera, candidate for governor of Puebla.

The licensed senator highlighted the importance of investing in education to build a prosperous Mexico and announced her intention to review teacher evaluation systems that she considers opaque.

The candidate also promised to reinstate full-time schools and day care centers that were eliminated by the Federal Government. “The children are going to be well taken care of,” she assured.

Xóchitl Gálvez criticized the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom he accused of having deceived thousands of Mexicans by promising to end insecurity and improve the health system. “Today the hospitals are abandoned,” he lamented.

Regarding his strategy to improve ISSSTE and education, Gálvez was optimistic about his victory in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that his government will prioritize the needs of teachers and education workers, as well as all ISSSTE users.

Xóchitl Gálvez: Strategy against Huachicoleo will Strengthen Municipal Police

The PAN, PRI and PRD candidate has presented her plan to combat huachicoleo, a problem that especially affects states like Puebla, where the highest number of cases is recorded nationwide.

During his participation in the start of the campaign of Eduardo Rivera, candidate for governor of Puebla, Gálvez stated that his strategy will focus on strengthening municipal police forces throughout the country, as a fundamental measure to confront this crime.

He emphasized the need to leave behind the “hugs and not bullets” policy promoted by the federal government, ensuring that he will reverse this failed strategy.

His plan includes the restitution of funds for public security, guaranteeing that no municipal police officer earns less than 20 thousand pesos and offering benefits such as housing loans and school scholarships for their children.

“With strength, with heart, with intelligence, with strategy, with resources to support the next governor, we are going to put an end to huachicol,” Gálvez declared to those attending the campaign event.

In addition to addressing the issue of huachicoleo, the candidate highlighted the importance of social programs in her government, ensuring that the pension for older adults will begin at age 60 and will be improved, without cuts.

He emphasized his commitment to the prosperity of all sectors of society, promising that the poor will no longer be poor and that the middle class will be strengthened.

Likewise, he announced that his government's priority works will focus on areas such as health, education and security.