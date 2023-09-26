A video began to circulate through social networks in which the national representative of the Frente Amplio por México can be seen, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruizallegedly jumping the line at an International Airport in Mexico City, which would have caused boos.

According to what could be seen in the recording, people began to yell at her, after the senator from the National Action Party (PAN) did not go through the entire line, but rather went directly to a cubicle to check in.

The people who were in line shouted phrases like “loser”, “out, out”, “we are a ching* and we will be more”, although it was surprising that some threw words in favor of the former head of Government of the City of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Likewise, you can see other people just snorting, while they were in line with a ticket in hand, while The PAN member was expected by another person and passed without forming. So far, the candidate has not said anything about this moment that went viral on the internet.

Jesús Zambrano described the video as false

Hours later, the national leader of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Jesús Zambrano Grijalva, came out in defense of the presidential candidate and argued that it was false that she had been booed, as he accused that the screams came from people close to the Mexican Institute. of Social Security (IMSS), who wore cherry vests—the institutional color of the Federal Government.

“What the #Morena networks spread is false. It was them, with cherry jackets and legends from the #IMSS union, waiting for a flight in another room, who began to attack @XochitlGalvez. The answer is in the video. “They are desperate manipulating reality!”, it could be read.

