Like a balloon they are inflating the candidacy of Xochitl Galvez from the morning of the President Lopez Obrador. Do not rule out that it is a strategy planned from the National Palace and the opposition took the bait. Most likely, she would be a comfortable opponent and could divide the PAN.

We say that the candidacy of Xochitl Galvez in the opposition bloc could divide the BREADbecause the ideal candidate from this party would be santiago creelsomeone who represents the right and could pull the middle-class vote, plus pro-family and religious groups would back him.

From the above, it is clear that santiago creel would be the true counterproposal of Brunette, would radicalize the speeches and the two faces of the campaign. Instead, Xochitl Galvez She is the closest to the party in government, a candidate with leftist ideas and would offer the same as the candidate for the National Palace.

Modern times demand a profile like that of Xochitl Galvez to reach a large segment of young voters, but it does not offer something different to who will be the candidate of Morena. Undoubtedly, the PAN senator has raised expectations, she has been successful in the media, but if she is the candidate in a year, the opposition will be analyzing why she lost.

We honestly do not believe that Xochitl Galvez I have taken away President López Obrador’s sleep, on the contrary, from the moment he mentions her and attacks her from the morning conference, he seeks to raise her to the race to be the candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico. In the National Palace they read and follow Machiavelli, time will confirm it, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. during the conference weekly he Governor Rubén Rocha Moya had as a guest the manager of the northwest division of the CFE, Hugo Martinez who confirmed that the Electricity Commission has enough capacity to meet the high demand of users in the hot season.

Power failures, says the manager of CFEHugo Martínez are due to the contact of the trees with the network, so one measure would be to prune them, with this the problem of cuts changes, now it will be the Town Halls who must have pruned the bushes that could affect them.

Once again we see that in the face of a problem that has caused discomfort among citizens, the Governor Ruben Rocha has the full backing of the federal authorities. Let us remember that with the issue of corn growers, he managed to have at the conference weekly to the higher level of Segalmex dealing with demands and doubts. It shows that they want him in the National Palace.

sinaloa. Surely very few or almost no one knows that the Executive Secretariat of the State Public Security SystemFirst of all, they need a marketer who urgently does something with that name. But Sesesp handles truly important data and could be a great ally for the state government and the municipalities.

Yesterday those in charge of the Sesesp They sat down with the first level authorities from all over the state, they presented very important graphs and data for crime prevention, but deep down they are not changing anything or influencing public policies on security issues. So they’re still a bank elephant.

Diary. Today at 5:00 p.m. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will be in the community of La Noria inaugurating the paving of the road from that town to Mezquitita in the municipality of culiacan.

Political Memory. “It happens to power like the walnut tree, it does not let anything grow under its shade”: Antonio Gala.

@HectorPonce99

In case you didn’t read it: