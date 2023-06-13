In the last six months, Xóchitl Gálvez has chained herself in the Senate, dressed up as a dinosaur and started a lawsuit in court with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She histrionic, provocative and without mincing words, she just this Monday she challenged the president again. She got on her bicycle first thing in the morning and went to the National Palace to demand – in the most precious territory of her political adversary – her right of reply for some statements she made at the end of last year. Gálvez criticized the government’s social programs and the president assured that she wanted to eliminate them. The senator obtained protection from a judge to give her version, but López Obrador refused to receive it and in his morning conference he described the last performance of the senator as a ruse to achieve “publicity”.

Five hours later, Gálvez flashes a mischievous smile, acknowledging that she is “very stubborn” and “very bastard”, and assures that the rebuff is not going to stop her. She didn’t go in, but somehow she got what she wanted. Before lunchtime she had already been asked for 10 interviews and she amassed thousands of followers on her social media. “The president is locked up in his palace and he is not willing to listen to anyone,” she says sitting in her office, “you had to put a stop here.” The senator from the National Action Party (PAN) is also not shy about raising her hand in 2024 or recognizing that the opposition has not yet managed to connect with the majority of Mexicans. She says that she leads the polls for the Government of Mexico City, but she confesses that this week she began to think about the presidency. “I know that the candidacy today is lost, in numbers, but I have never started a candidacy winning,” she says. “I am thinking about where I serve the most, where I am most useful”, she adds in an interview. This is an edited version of her answers.

Ask. Today he stayed at the gates of the National Palace, what feeling did you have?

Answer. The president has never sat down with the opposition. I am a senator and we have never had a dialogue. He made the decision to govern only for a sector, for those who think like him. I have been a promoter of clean energy. I am convinced that I can give the president some innovative ideas on how to enter into the energy transition. But he just didn’t listen to me. I am the president of the Commission on Indian Affairs. Instead of ordering constitutional reform on indigenous rights, he simply hasn’t done it. He has reduced the budget of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples. So, if the president doesn’t listen to the opposition, he’s not going to listen to a citizen who stood up with an amparo. A judge granted me that amparo to exercise my right of reply because the president put words in my mouth that I never said, as he is used to doing. And I’m not willing to accept it. So, I am left with a feeling of sadness.

Q. Former President Vicente Fox offered to accompany her. Why was it important for you to go alone?

R. Because it is not a political issue. I don’t want the president to start talking about Fox or Marko Cortés. It’s a way to divert attention. It is a legal issue and as such, all I had to do was take the protection and that’s it. He says I’m campaigning, but the one who’s campaigning is him. He only thinks about it and his caps, in using the presidency to put his successor. That’s why he wants to put me in there. But I am the favorite in the polls to lead Mexico City without him. I don’t need him nor do I need an ounce of popularity from him.

I am a woman who all her life has gotten by on her own. I have not reached any political position because a man accompanies me, as is the case of Claudia [Sheinbaum], which has grown in its shadow. I came to the Fox Cabinet because of the talent scouts. I became head of the delegation because she was a well-regarded character in Miguel Hidalgo and I won without the resources they have to win. I have come here on my own merit. In fact, they say that I am not going to be the candidate because I do not obey and I do not discipline myself. I will always do what I think is right, not what I’m told to do.

Q. Aren’t you campaigning?

R. Not yet. You haven’t seen a billboard or a fence of mine in the city. Hopefully one day Dr. Claudia will tell us where so much money is coming from for her or Adán Augusto’s campaign [López] or Marcelo [Ebrard]. Let them say who pays for the campaigns, because if not, tomorrow we will see how they favor certain businessmen who financed them.

Q. What is at stake then in this legal dispute with the president?

R. That the president stop disqualifying opponents and that they cannot defend themselves. Enough of the president using public resources, the space that is the National Palace, to insult his opponents. That protection is up to here for the president.

Q. Why do you want to be head of government?

R. Because I have lived in the city for more than 40 years. I came to live in Iztapalapa and I know its shortcomings. I had to bathe with the dirty water that comes out of the tap, experience the violence suffered by women in the street and the difficulties of public transportation. Later, I became a businesswoman and came to live to the west of the city. I know the two realities of the capital, but above all I have a expertise technique that few characters have. I also know what it’s like to earn money and throw it away paying for concerts, no matter how famous the artist is, it’s not appropriate. When you have a subway that catches fire one day and the other too, that floods one day and the other too, that fell due to the ineptitude of these governments that represent the group in power. They have been governing the city for 26 years.

Q. Why head of government and not another position?

R. The truth is that given the little competition there is in the opposition, voices have arisen that have raised it to me. It may be that perhaps there are topics that I do not master, such as security or public finances. Many experts have offered me help. And it is true, what you have to do is good teams. I have always said that neither pickpocketsnor with assholesnor with assholes. With capable, honest and hard-working people, of course you get ahead. The president himself already uncovered me for the presidency today, although in reality the only one who uncovers me in the morning is my husband, who pulls my covers when it’s cold (laughs).

Senator Xóchitl Gálvez of the National Action Party in her office in the Senate of the Republic in Mexico City on June 12, 2023. Aggi Garduño

Q. Have you felt punished for not fitting into the mold of traditional panismo?

R. At times, yes. I am a progressive woman. I don’t really militate because there are things about the PAN that I don’t agree with. I come from the left, but it is clear to me that generating wealth is key for a country to move forward. The current president only thinks about redistributing it, but not about generating it. That wealth is going to end and that model is not going to work. There has to be a balance. The PAN does love me a lot, but as long as I don’t raise my hand for certain positions (laughs). No, I don’t feel left out.

Q. What have you been told about how Va por México’s candidacy is going to be defined in the capital?

R. Nothing.

Q. Don’t you think they’re late?

R. Pus Yeah. Well, neither in Morena have they discussed anything about Mexico City.

Q. Why has this discussion been so relegated?

R. Because his rush is to remove the presidency.

Q. You said that this year’s elections were a defeat for the opposition. What was missing?

R. Thrill. Excitement is that people want to vote and people did not want to go out and vote. It is a misleading result because Morena was not excited either, but they moved their structure. By 2024, a great proposal for the transformation of this country must be made, which can be done. Yes, there are many people who are not liking what they are seeing in Morena, but neither are they liking what they are seeing in the opposition. We need to build that proposal and not divide the team.

Q. Is there room for Movimiento Ciudadano to join the opposition front?

R. I believe that all the parties and all the political actors have to put aside our personal interests. I have been hit this week by saying and reflecting on whether or not I should go for the presidential candidacy. I’m thinking about where I serve the most, where I help the most. I know that the candidacy today is lost, in numbers, but I have never started a candidacy winning.

Q. Do you think that the PRI and the PRD are good allies?

R. All of us who are not happy with what is happening in the country have to join forces. I am not happy with a president who intends to establish an authoritarian regime. Beyond populism, which is debatable, for me the issue of freedoms is the most dangerous. The issue of transparency, accountability, that the INAI is not working so that it is not accountable seems extremely dangerous to me. I think that the arrival of the INE did give us certainty in the elections. It doesn’t matter who wins. The important thing is that your vote counts. So, that does worry me with this president. It seems to me that they are condemning Mexico to the past. I rescue all his social policy of support for the elderly and scholarships for young people. I take it back and support it, but that is not enough for the country to move forward.

Q. From the point of view of the opposition, should we enter into a clash or turn the president around?

R. No, there is no need to fight. I didn’t fight with him, but I did coat [tuvo miedo] to receive me and the lawsuit does not go from there.

Q. Does the bad run of Va por México affect your aspirations in 2024?

R. No. I’m a competitive candidate and they’re going to need the best.

Q. Do you have a date in mind to separate from office and start your campaign?

R. I’m ready to part now.

Q. What stops her?

R. That they give us clear rules, so that they don’t say that Xóchitl went ahead.

Q. Is there an agreement with Kenia López, Santiago Taboada or other PAN aspirants in Mexico City?

R. Not on this topic. The only thing I told Taboada is that we have the candidate before September.

Q. What would be a good result for the opposition in 2024?

R. Win the presidency, the City, Veracruz, Puebla, Guanajuato, Yucatán… and have a majority in Congress.

Q. And is it possible?

R. Clear. More people want this to change.

Q. Do you have “a plan B” in case you don’t win the election?

R. “Plan B” is to return to my professional life. I am very happy with the family, the friends and the company that I have. I wouldn’t feel frustrated or anything.

Q. So is it in 2024 or is it not?

R. That’s how it’s going to be.

