The presidential candidate for the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruizraised his voice against the water shortage that affects hundreds of inhabitants of the Valley of Mexico, pointing out a decrease in resources to the National Water Commission (Conagua) during the current six-year term.

In his speech, Gálvez Ruiz highlighted the urgency of investing in infrastructure to guarantee the treatment of 100 percent of wastewatertaking as examples urbanized cities such as Los Angeles, United States, and Singapore, in Asia.

Before the crowd gathered at the Bicentennial Parkthe candidate expressed concern about the quality of water in Mexico Citypointing out the presence of substances not suitable for human consumption, such as organic matter, ammoniacal nitrogen and manganese.

“Mexico City will no longer be a city without water because, furthermore, the water there is of poor quality. The water that exists contains substances that make it unfit for human consumption. It has organic matter, it has ammoniacal nitrogen and it has manganese,” said the licensed senator.

In the Bicentenario Park, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office, Gálvez Ruiz lamented the situation of those who are forced to buy water in pipes due to the lack of supply, especially affecting low-income families.

In a direct challenge to Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of Government of Mexico City and current Morena candidate, Gálvez Ruiz invited her to try the water coming from one of the pipes that citizens acquire daily.

He argued that the quality of the water supplied is harming the health of the city's residents and challenged Sheinbaum to confront this reality.

The meeting was attended by political leaders, including Santiago Taboada, former mayor of Benito Juárez, candidate for Head of Government, as well as the national presidents of the PAN, PRI and PRD, Marko Cortés, Alejandro Moreno and Jesús Zambrano, respectively. .

Xóchitl Gálvez will perform on Sunday in Querétaro, Querétaro, and Santa Cruz Atzcapotzaltongo, in the State of Mexico