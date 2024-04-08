Xóchitl Gálvez accuses to the also presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum of being responsible for the fall of the Line 12 subway in Mexico City (CDMX), during the first presidential debate.

“Claudia, a study already said that one of the causes of the fall of Metro Line 12 where 26 people died was the lack of maintenance and that was criminal negligence by Claudia Sheinbaum ”Gálvez assured while showing a sheet.

The candidate of the Fuera y Corazón por México coalition, Gálvez Ruiz also pointed out the former head of Government of the CDMX of corrupt and negligent by not closing the Rébsamen School where 19 children and 7 teachers died.

“26 died in the Rebsamen and 26 in the metro, there are 52 dead people. You are still cold Claudia, I would call you the ice lady ”Gálvez stated.

On at least two occasions Xóchitl Gálvez described Sheinbaum as cold-hearted and inhuman.

The PRI, PAN and PRD candidate invited the mother of a girl who died in the collapse of the Rébsamen School, a survivor of the subway fall in CDMX and more victims.