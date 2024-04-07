The national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza, assured that the candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, arrives strengthened to the First Presidential Debatewith great initiatives, a different project and growing every day in the surveys.

The national PAN leader launched an open invitation to citizens, as well as PAN militants and sympathizers, to tune in to this Sunday's presidential debate.

In this crucial democratic event, candidate Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz will present concrete proposals for the future of Mexico, said the leader of the National Action Party (PAN).

Marko Cortés highlighted the importance of the debate, underlining that the direction of the country in the coming years is at stake.

In this sense, he urged citizens to actively participate in this democratic exercise, emphasizing the need for PAN militants to actively join the campaign and closely follow Gálvez's proposals.

Marko Cortés highlights the strength and preparation of Xóchitl Gálvez

The national leader of the PAN emphasized that the candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, arrives at the debate at a moment of strength, with innovative ideas and a differentiated project.

“Xóchitl Gálvez arrives at the match strengthened, prepared and growing every day in the surveys. “Xóchitl is in her best moment as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic,” said Cortés Mendoza.

He pointed out that among Gálvez's proposals is the vision of a Mexico without fearwhere the safety of citizens is guaranteed and the policies of hugging criminals are put to an end, in contrast to what the ruling party candidate proposes.

Additionally, it highlights the importance of improving and expanding social programs, such as a new Popular Insurance, a Drug Distribution System and a Universal Pension to support people with disabilities, as well as economic support cards for vulnerable women and older adults.

The PAN reports sustained growth in the Xóchitl Gálvez campaign

According to the PAN's national tracking, the last eight days have been highly successful for the Xóchitl Gálvez campaign, registering a growth of almost one point per day.

Two months before the elections, Cortés assured that the PAN has the best candidates for senators, federal and local deputies and mayors, who are working tirelessly throughout the country to support Gálvez's presidential candidacy.

Cortés pointed out that the PAN will deploy the best Blue Electoral Army in the 300 federal districts, guaranteeing the defense of the vote of Mexicans and transparency in the electoral process.