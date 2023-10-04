The candidates for the Presidency of Mexico, Xóchitl Gálvez and Claudia Sheinbaum, they accepted have security by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

While Sheinbaum asked for it to be something “simple”To be close to the people, Xóchitl Gálvez indicated that she accepted the security proposal, because she wants to be calm when visiting cities like Culiacán.

Visit Culiacan

In his morning press conference, President López Obrador reported that his government has the obligation to offer both policies protection and surveillance. He said that Claudia Sheinbaum accepted and that Xóchitl Gálvez would have a private meeting with the general secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval to discuss the proposal and conditions.

Later, Xochitl Galvez He confirmed that he did meet with the secretary of the Sedena and that he accepted the security escort that they offered him. “Yes, I accept security support, especially in areas where we have risks, that is, Yes, I am interested in not having that anguish when I arrive in Culiacán about what is happening there or when I arrive in Cajeme in Sonora.”Gálvez mentioned to the press in the Senate.

Take care of both

The Broad Front candidate for Mexico explained thatand with this meeting it was clear to him that the electoral processes were brought forwardWell, it was Crescencio Sandoval who wrote him a letter to put at his disposal a basic security scheme.

“What he argues to me is that, according to the circumstances, it is important that this process be established. In short, it would not be good for something to happen to any of us, in this case to Claudia Sheinbaum and yours truly, who are the two people who are shaping up to aspire to the position of the Presidency of the Republic,” he said.

Xóchitl Gálvez indicated that this security It will be used in states where the situation is complicated, among them: Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Baja California, Chiapas, Michoacán, Sonora and Jaliscoso he considers that it is important to have coordination with the Army.

“The proposal is an intelligence work that Sedena carries out to know what the circumstances are in the area, a small support cell with a lieutenant colonel and a team that is around, simply to guarantee that everything is calm, it is something basic “We are not talking about a military apparatus at all,” he assured.

She also said that until now she has had a small security team, a couple of people who are with her and who she pays from “her pocket.”

He reiterated that his security manager will speak with the person arranged by the Army for his security only when he goes to those states.

“When we have to go to those regions, because now the strategy that I bring, well, is that I am going to enter all the way down, I am going to enter the Tepehuana, and I am going to enter the Highlands of Chiapas, and I am going to enter the the areas…, that is, the urban work is over, mine is 4×4, off-road.”

Something simple

Claudia Sheinbaum thanked this assurance in a tweet. “A few days ago I met with the general secretary of the Sedena, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, whom I thank for suggesting support for my security. I suggested that it be something simple that wouldn’t prevent me from being close to people. Many thanks to him and the president, López Obrador.”

The voice of the expert

Security should not be politicized: Fernando Dworak, analyst and political consultant

Security is an issue that has been part of the concerns of any candidate since 1994 with the unfortunate murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio. The discussion about security and non-security is also politicized. Just two months ago, journalists close to Xóchitl Gálvez began to accuse that an assassination was being plotted, an issue that has a political edge. We must separate this need for security from unnecessary politicization and it is also very good to open the debate on security at all levels.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products