The presidential candidate for the coalition between the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xochitl Galvez assured that will denounce the governor of San Luis PotosiRicardo Gallardoby clear 500 fences with propaganda in his favor.

During a campaign event in the state, Gálvez said that the parties he participates with painted fences but that the governor ordered them to be removed.

“We had painted about 500 fences and they were erased, we are going to file the corresponding complaints because it is not valid. You are an authoritarian, you are an anti-democrat“Play fair, don't be a coward, Mr. Governor,” the candidate claimed.

She mentioned that Ricardo Gallardo, a member of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, “does not want her to win” because she will apply the law.

After demanding the erasure of his propaganda, Xóchitl Gálvez asked the citizens of San Luis Potosí to place tarps on their windows and stickers on their cars “so that it can be taken away from the governor because he cannot erase those.”

