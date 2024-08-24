Mexico City.– In an attempt to get the Electoral Court to stop the qualified majority of the 4T, former presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez filed a citizen lawsuit in which she demands a more equitable distribution of plurinominal deputies.

In addition, he supported citizens who submitted an “amicus curiae” that, he said, was signed by 150 thousand people to request that the magistrates give their vote in favor of the Opposition parties the same value as the votes of Morena, PVEM and PT.

This, they insist, is because the 4T is being given 72 percent of the Chamber of Deputies when the votes they received are equivalent to 58 percent. “The day came, unfortunately, we were confident that the INE would do a deeper reflection on why it was important not to give overrepresentation to Morena. It did not win at the polls, Morena knows that. Morena knows that it only won 54 percent of the citizen votes and the opposition the other 45 percent.

“We, the citizens, are here in the Court. This is unprecedented. It was always the political parties that came to the Court. We discovered that a citizen’s vote was worth something,” he said.

The Hidalgo native insisted that the citizen vote should be worth the same. For example, she pointed out, the vote of the Citizen Movement is worth 0.41, that of the PAN 0.75 and that of the PRI 0.58. “On the other hand, the PT vote is worth 1.71, that of the Green Party 1.69 and that of Morena 1.14. So, it cannot be, because we are all equal. Our vote should be worth the same. Ask the Court that beyond alliances and beyond agreements between parties, a vote is above any agreement,” she said. She also called on citizens to present citizen appeals by this Sunday at the latest and deliver them to the INE offices throughout the country. Gálvez attended with Mariana Gómez del Campo, Secretary of International Affairs of the PAN’s CEN, who assured that she filed a lawsuit for the protection of the political electoral rights of the citizen. “In order to challenge the violation of my right to an equal vote, which is evident from the allocation of seats by proportional representation,” he said. Once the allocation of plurinominal seats was approved last Friday, the parties, candidates and interested third parties have until Sunday to challenge the INE agreement. The magistrates will have until August 28 to resolve all appeals, so that the deputies and senators can take the oath of office on August 29, and the Congress of the Union can be installed on September 1.