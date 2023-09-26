Abandoned by its promoters, without a real campaign manager and entangled in its own political limitations, the candidata of the brand new Frente Amplio has focused its promotion on sleeping in citizens’ homes in the interior of the Republic, although it continues to get tangled in every statement that lacks political supervision.

The leaders of the three parties of the opposition alliance, its promoter Claudio positions in the cabinet and even less in the list of candidates for nine state governments and the two federal chambers; That is to say, Xóchitl is a lonely and suffering electoral soul without any political sense.

Senator Gálvez emerged as the presidential candidate promoted –paradoxically– by President López Obrador and everyone exploiting his funny figure, his arrival at public events on a bicycle and his verbal jokes only with the value of using leperadas — a concept that was part of the sociology of the Mexican for cantinflas and for The Labyrinth of Solitude by Octavio Paz–, but without any central discourse that prefigured a political proposal for government, without any element that exhibited the possibility of strategic thinking and without understanding the function of the presidential institution as the axis of the system/regime/State.

Important intellectual figures of Mexican essay writing and political scientists with extensive experience in the knowledge of the political class and the configuration of the system found sufficient elements in the sayings, physical figure and clothing of Senator Gálvez to build a strategic personality behind these superficial characteristics. However, it never occurred to anyone – or perhaps it did, precisely because of the risk – to provoke a meeting between the opposition pre-candidate for the presidency and representatives of Mexican intelligence, so that she could demonstrate in comparative practice that she is the outstanding figure which intellectuals wrote that it is: an intellectual dialogue of Xóchitl with Héctor Aguilar Camín, Enrique Krauze and Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez.

Senator Gálvez, although in fact she is the Frente Amplio pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, received public proof of being responsible for the construction of the Frente Amplio represented by the three opposition political parties and a disorderly plurality of acronyms located in the ideological spectrum of right-ultra-right. That is, she would have to exercise her active leadership to lead alliances between all the dispersed forces that promoted her and not just walk around these days as a solitary soul in pain without anyone telling her where to go, what to say or what leadership they are going to recognize. above the economic-political power of Claudio X. González, the interests of the three opposition parties that promote it and the long list of more than 500 letterheads of an atomized digital civil society.

The negative weight of Senator Gálvez’s political and bureaucratic past – which no one cared to perceive in order to build a preventive damage control strategy – is stifling the expectations and possibilities of the opposition candidate, especially because it is evident that no one is advising or advising nor have they established a defense-attack strategy that could restore her capacity for media initiative that would take her out of the corner of criticism.

But the real problem is more serious: in four months, reality has shown that the Senator Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz lacks a profile of real competition for absolutist presidential power and that her figure is reduced only to representing the interests of a diversity of political groups and personalities who saw in her only the humorous counterpoint to President López Obrador, but who has not proven to have the capacity or talent to lead a dispersed opposition. , atomized without ideological unity and only confrontation, much less has it even been able to launch an initiative to reconstruct economic, political and social opposition structures to build a true power bloc against Morena in 2024.

Worst of all is that Mrs. Gálvez’s political deterioration is reducing the opposition’s chances of winning governorships or legislative positions. In this context, the urgency to replace the opposition candidate is examined.

