In what a typically media choice could make, the senator panista/non-panista Xochitl Galvez is emerging as the image with the intention of disputing electoral spaces against the President Lopez Obrador already Brunettebut behind it is the Salinista neoliberal ideological bloc made up of Claudio X. Gonzalez, Jose Angel Gurría Trevino and Ildefonso Guajardothose who are drafting the opposition government plan and will have control of the cabinet.

At the peak of his power to mobilize the anti-lopezobradorista middle class – which characterized Lopez Obrador in a video as “indio paparajada”–, Mr. X. said that he himself was drafting the government plan of the opposition, even at a time when Xochitl Galvez did not appear on the political stage.

Gurría had aroused many expectations in that anti-populist middle class that has its gaze fixed on Diazordacist developmentalism, dazzling with his fifteen-year stay, driven by Gortari Salt Flatsin the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, one of the three dominant axes of the neoliberalism that was born from the Consensus of Washington and the origin of the free market and moved to the OECD as the world economy.

Gurría was one of the two pre-candidates for the President Zedillo for the 2000 succession, but the presidential political incompetence never meant that he had to comply with PRI statutes that required a pre-election position for the presidential candidate. That lock was imposed on Zedillo by the PRI members who astutely foresaw the neoliberal continuity with Gurría or Guillermo Ortiz Martinez.

In his bureaucratic history, Gurría came from the cabinet of the Mexican Chicago boys who were configured in the governments of Miguel de la Madrid and Carlos Salinas de Gortari as the inflexible controllers of economic policy, all of them educated at American universities and most at the University of Chicago, whose school of economics was headed by Milton Friedman, the saint of neoliberalism, who had won the Nobel Prize for his policy only monetarist with an authoritarian ideology of the market, which led him to advise the general’s economic project Augusto Pinochet in Chile. By the way, his partner Arnold Harberger worked as an adviser in the Treasury Department of the Government of De La Madrid, at the invitation of the head of the Mexican Chicago boys and undersecretary, Francisco Gil Diaz.

Ildefonso Guajardonow in charge of international economic relations for the bloc that powers Xóchilt Gálvez, was the negotiator for the second major stage of the Free Trade Agreement with USAbased on the Pact for Mexico signed by the PRIhe BREAD and the PRD faction of the mongrels. Guajardo was more privatizing than Salinas and opened the electricity and oil sectors to foreign investment as part of the denationalization demanded by USA.

Xochitl Galvez appears as the media figure of the opposition. But the true block of power is found in the Señor X-Gurría-Guajardo troika, reproducing the well-known model of Vicente Fox as the talkative politician who won votes with his boots and ranchera phrases, while the neoliberal continuity of De La Madrid -Salinas de Gortari-Zedillo operated through Gil Díaz –Friedman’s adjunct professor, by the way, at the Chicago school– as Secretary of the Treasury and since then real power has been exercised from that ministry: after Gil Díaz, the Secretary of the Treasury Felipe Calderon was nothing less than Augustine Carstens, led to that position directly by the general assistant manager of the International Monetary Fund –in case there were any doubts about PAN neoliberalism–; and Peña handed over economic power to Luis Videgaray Casestudent and partner of Pedro Aspe Armella as the neoliberal power comparable to Gil Díaz in control of the chicago mexican boys.

As fox in garish paper in his six-year term and the real bloc of power in the Chicago boys in the Treasury, now Xochitl Galvez comes with a remark.

