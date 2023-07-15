In the face of the opposition debacle, the shameful PRI in its death throes, the unrecognizable PAN in a coma, and the ridiculous PRD evicted, the only thing that could be seen on the horizon were the president’s bottle caps. One of them, Claudia Sheinbaum, seemed to be the warlord’s choice. For this reason, he had thought to write that Mexicans would have to get used to living with 4T.

It was believed that Q4, like the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, was here to stay. For social mental health, you had to get used to living with AMLO. Not only had he won the 2018 elections, but he would also win those of 2024. Only that the Xóchitl Gálvez phenomenon emerged.

Mexico is one before and one after xochitl. Sort of AX and DX. Before Xóchitl (AX) the 4T would win with whoever it put and the opposition would also lose, with whoever it put, but those were other times, now we are living a new era: after Xóchitl (DX). Nobody can predict what will happen in 2024, but if Mexicans voted today, Xóchitl would win against whoever they put, so the so-called Broad Front for Mexico (FAM) You have to take the first step and not make mistakes. Missing the moment would be catastrophic. Of the applicants that are accepted, with the exception of the one from Hidalgo, none rises, none is viable, so it is necessary that they opt for Xóchitl in a democratic and credible process.

The DX phenomenon started locally, but has taken a wide and even international bill. The Financial Times, one of the most influential newspapers in the world, published a note that went around the world, and that AMLO he tried to discredit, without incidentally affecting the millions of his readers. He said in relation to an article about Xóchitl Gálvez that the FT is “biased, famous, but a liar.” The article was titled: “Outsider threatens to shake up Mexico’s presidential race”, something like someone from outside threatens to revolutionize the presidential campaign.

The profile of Xóchitl in charge of the FT is made as if for a Netflix superseries: “Self-made woman, with indigenous roots, a native of Hidalgo, born into poverty, who sold homemade sweets, who graduated as a computer engineer from UNAM and she managed to climb to be an entrepreneur”. AMLO He tries to discredit her because she lives in Las Lomas de la CDMX, where General Lázaro Cárdenas and his family lived after Jiquilpan.

Among Xóchitl’s notable garments, beyond the paraphernalia of origin, poverty and the struggle to excel, her time at UNAM and being an engineer stand out. UNAM graduates, including AMLO himself, are the product of the plurality and diversity of the country. Engineers have the mind that the country needs as they always try to understand how things work. They have analytical skills in that they look for the root cause of problems and do not get carried away by symptoms that normally misdirect the true cause and prevent solutions from being effective.

A logical mind is needed to venture into new routes, more analysis and rational solutions than so much verbiage and dizzying chorus. More effectiveness and less demagogy, more brain and less emotions.

It is thought that July has been the month of xochilmanía, but more than mania, it seems to me that the arrival of Xóchitl can mark a stage that will allow us to talk about before Xochitl (AX) and after Xóchitl (DX).

We must avoid the risk of turning Xóchitl Gálvez into the ethnic mascot of those who see her as the instrument of their expected political revenge, not as the path of reconciliation for the Republic.

