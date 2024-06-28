Neither exiled nor silent. The former candidates for the Presidency of Mexico, Xochitl Galvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynezare redefining the role of presidential contenders who failed to achieve victory, a feat previously known only to AMLO.

While the former standard-bearer of the PAN, PRI and PRD launches into criticism against the PAN leadership, she raises her feminist voice against AMLO and promotes a transformation in the legislature from the Senate, Álvarez Máynez is positioned to direct a new MC.

AMLO

Through a new bill that proposes to classify and punish as treason the conduct of the holder of the Executive power when you violate the electoral lawXóchitl Gálvez has captured the attention of even López Obrador.

During his morning conference yesterday, the president supported this initiative and recalled that during his government the Constitution was modified so that the president of the country can be tried and there is no jurisdiction.

“I totally agree, I presented the initiative (with which the Constitution was reformed). Mrs. Xóchitl is doing very well,” she noted.

In response, the senator asked the president for the support of Morena legislators to approve the initiative.

Commitments

For political analyst Sergio Torres, recent cases such as Ricardo Anaya, José Antonio Meade or even the previous ones, have made the mistake of disappearing when they lose the presidential election.

“If there is one thing I think we have to learn from President López Obrador, it is that he insisted three times… he knew that after losing one, the next day he had to build the next one,” he said.

On the one hand, Xochitl Galvez obtained nearly 19 million votes, while Jorge Alvarez Maynez received six million, and they will have to reciprocate in one way or another.

Projection

Political analyst Patricio Morelos said that the former candidates would differ from some others.

“We are seeing a Xóchitl who is maintaining herself, who is taking advantage of being in the media and who is even more than questioning the next Morena government She is being very critical of her own party and her own alliance and this gives us a glimpse, because she is going to be a very important character in the renewal of the new leadership of the PAN“, he said.

In this regard, analyst Sergio Torres added that the former candidate could also create something new emanating from the pink tide or the National Civic Frontin a kind of left that is a little more social democratic.

In this regard, political analyst Patricio Morelos added that Jorge Álvarez Máynez from MC could also achieve this, even though today there is a rift between the Jalisco group and the Nuevo León group, specifically between the group led by Enrique Alfaro.

THE DATA

Matches

The leaders of PAN, PRI and Citizen movement They must be renewed in the remainder of 2024 and early 2025. The spaces could have intervention by the former candidates.

Intervention

What does Xóchitl’s proposal say?

The senator of the National Action Party Xochitl Galvez seeks to add Article 123-Bis to the Federal Penal Code with new sanctions for the head of the federal Executive in case of violating any of the principles. These sanctions, which a federal president could face, would be from 10 to 50 years in prison.

“In addition, it establishes a fine of up to 325 thousand 710 pesos. The initiative points out that the current electoral model comes from what happened in 2006, when the current president of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoraccused the head of the Executive of electoral intervention Vicente Fox. However, he mentions that despite subsequent reforms, this model is exhausted and this was fully demonstrated during the electoral process 2023-2024.