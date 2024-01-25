Lake Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, is the territory of the trajineras, boats that ply the canals, each with its own name (Love of two, Long live Amelia…) and its folkloric and garish decoration. They are a meeting point for families, groups of friends accompanied by mariachis or students with flea market speakers but eager to party. At the Cuemanco pier I board one of them with Rosalba del Valle, a member of the Olintlalli cooperative, and, with the help of a rower, we go in the opposite direction to the fun to see the hidden side of Xochimilco.

From a lost trajinera come howls of a Joan Sebastian song and tequila toasts: “uh uh uh uh uh, tamed wolf; your crazy lover I always want to be, uh uh uh uh uh, tamed wolf; your crazy lover, your faithful pet…” “Xochimilco is famous for this, but it is important for the other,” says Del Valle as we enter the silence and thickness of this natural reserve to appreciate the magnitude of the chinampas: surfaces of land conceived centuries ago on a vine of reeds. and mud, above the surface of the water, so that through filtration the roots could survive without the need for irrigation. “They are artificial islands whose objective was to provide food for the Aztec empire. The trees are hollow, their roots are better fixed, they support the chinampa and do not block the sun.”

Image of the chinampa of the Olintlalli cooperative in Xochimilco. Larss

Xochimilco means field of flowers. The teachings of pre-Hispanic agriculture and botany survive in traditional growing techniques that produce some of the best vegetables and flowers in Mexico City. UNESCO has declared 7,534 hectares of chinampera zone as world natural heritage in the delegations of Xochimilco, Milpa Alta and Tláhuac. There are few chinampas that continue to plant in an agroecological way with biofertilizers, without agrochemicals and with biofilters that purify the water. “The idea of ​​an agrotourism cooperative began with the intention of rescuing the axolotl species, an amphibian endemic to Xochimilco,” explains Del Valle. “We want to preserve this way of life, we plant small beds of crops and offer flowers to the Jamaican market and products to alternative stalls, direct consumers or restaurants such as Chantico, Tetetlan or Antolina Condesa, aware that production is seasonal.”

Already in the chinampa, one discovers the ancient techniques of sowing in grids (chapines), their ways of dealing with mud, manual transplants, the sun or the cold, and of protecting growing beds of radishes, cabbages, purple carrots, black tomato, rutabagas, broccoli, kale, pumpkin… Javier, Rosalba's brother, gives a taste of a tarragon flower, sweet like anise and with a spicy touch that is addictive, widely used in salads.

Javier extends the explanations about this unusual water monster characterized by its extraordinary ability to regenerate limbs, organs and tissues, and which has inspired the blue Pokémon Wooper and Toothless from the film How to Train Your Dragon?: “To rescue the species, the first thing is to rescue the habitat. This pool of purified water that we call foxtail is where it spawns, as there are microorganisms that help it eat. They are predators of the water, their delicacy is the acocil, a water worm.” We look for axolotls, but no luck. Rosalba shows on her cell phone the one they rescued the previous week: a 20-centimeter pink bug that trembles like an endangered cartoon. After the chinampera meal—corn pot with chicken and cucumber and mint water—it is time to leave. In the trajinera we remember Octavio Paz's phrase: “To be truly modern we first have to reconcile ourselves with our tradition.” When we say goodbye, Javier does not say goodbye, only “good way.”

