The reelected mayor of Xochimilco, JorI know Carlos Acosta, reported that this day he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the demarcation he leads and where the immunization plan is currently being carried out for people aged 40 to 49 years.

“I recognize the humane treatment of those who work in this great mission,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Today it was my turn to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The attention was excellent. I recognize the humane treatment of those who collaborate in this great mission. Without preferential treatment and I verified the excellent service provided at the Xochimilco Sports Center. pic.twitter.com/OR3l8SdTUu – José Carlos Acosta (@JoseCarlosXoch) June 16, 2021

The mayor joins the list of local leaders who have received the anticovid biological, such as the former mayor of Tlalpan Patricia Aceves or the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

During this vaccination stage, the capital government estimates to apply 66,695 doses of AstraZeneca to adults aged 40 to 49 years in Xochimilco.

Vaccination schedule in Xochimilco

People should go to Xochimilco Sports Center according to the first letter of your surname, following this calendar:

A, B, C: Tuesday June 15

D, E, FG: Wednesday June 16

H, I, J, K, L, M: Thursday June 17

N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R: Friday June 18

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z and lags: Saturday June 19

