In a forceful action, Xochitl Galvezpresidential candidate for the Fuerza y ​​Corazón Front for Mexico, carried out a symbolic closing of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City. This gesture, carried out within the framework of Women's Day, seeks to highlight the urgency of creating an equitable justice system that effectively addresses gender crimes and human trafficking.

The symbolic closure was not an isolated act. In various cities across the country, women activists, known as Xochilovers, joined the initiative by closing at least twenty Prosecutor's Offices specialized in crimes against women. Among the towns where this action was carried out are Irapuato (Guanajuato), Mexicali (Baja California), and Culiacán (Sinaloa).

However, in some places such as Colima and Puebla, the response of the authorities was discouraging, since they used public force to avoid the symbolic closure, thus demonstrating their lack of sensitivity and commitment to caring for the victims.

The presidential candidate was emphatic in pointing out that the closures of offices are due to the low efficiency and disinterest shown by the authorities in caring for victims of violence. In this sense, the Xochilovers Network has presented various civil society initiatives to denounce the apathy of the authorities on this issue.

In a clear message, Xochitl Gálvez stressed the need for a profound change in the judicial system and in the power structures that have historically excluded women. Accompanied by Santiago Taboada, candidate for Head of Government, she reaffirmed her commitment to zero tolerance for violence against girls and women, as well as the ruthless persecution of sexual offenders.

“We are going to avoid deaths due to the government's inability. I tell the searching mothers that they will count on me, we are going to look for their children without fudging the numbers,” said Gálvez.

In addition, Gálvez announced concrete measures to confront this problem, such as the creation of specialized prosecutor's offices in all states, the recovery of care and support centers for victims in collaboration with civil society, and the strengthening of the Fund for Victims to guarantee a comprehensive repair of the damage. He also highlighted the importance of providing online psychological consultations to support those experiencing domestic violence.

In a call to action, Xochitl Gálvez assured that there will be no hope without a true commitment from the government to address violence against women. It is time to face the problem head-on and work together to build a justice system that guarantees the safety and protection of all people, regardless of gender.