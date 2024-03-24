There is a whole mess in the National Action Party over the multiple candidacies because the “same old ones” are getting “tangled” with them. That is nothing new for many. For example, the former mayor of Ahome, Zenén Xóchihua Enciso, is in fourth place among the pluri local councils. That became clear after the version was spread that he wanted to go first in the candidacies for multiple councilors in the municipality, which seemed very strange because he wants to be a deputy and above. The multiple candidacy of Xóchihua Enciso is not seen well by several, including Yoshio Vargas, Eliseo Bacasegura and others. Even other PAN members reject the plural number 1 of state leader Roxana Rubio. But it's worth it to these. It will be known if they have enough votes to enter for the pluralities that they are attracted to.

Of the subtle, Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez He moved on to events that many are considering as early campaign events as a candidate for the opposition coalition PRI, PAN, PRD and PAS. And when he does not meet with one sector, he meets with others openly, when at this time the process is under an electoral ban for the local elections. The meeting with young people in the Villa de Ahome, among other weekend events, was already unnecessary. What's more, this is having the opposite effect: they are being documented and some point out that these are “desperate attitudes.” But he knows why he does it.

Prompt the call made by the councilor of the Labor Party, Julio César Valdez, so that officials who want to get involved in the Electoral campaigns separate themselves from their responsibilities or do so outside of work hours. That must have made the ears of the municipal trustees and commissioners scream. However, in the opinion of some, the councilor fell short because the call would also have been extended to the opposition candidate Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez to refrain from holding early campaign events, but he did not do it because that is the “rooster” of the.

It will be known How long does Judith Fernanda Inzunza Lugo last as councilor when she comes in for Angelina Valenzuela, who is still on leave. Inzunza Lugo was appointed by the State Congress and yesterday she took office.

The Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico He still cannot shake off what some call “the cursed inheritance” of Guadalupe Camargo when he was rector. And the fact is that a tax debt that he left now is unpayable. This emerges from what the rector Ignacio Flores said when approached by reporters in the framework of his third work report. Not even the one who followed Guadalupe Camargo, María Guadalupe Ibarra, “stuck” on that. What's more, Ibarra left more weight to the university, since one he entered was not satisfied with what he obtained but when he left he sued the institution for unjustified dismissal. Pedro Solano asks for the pearl of the virgins. And there is another million-dollar labor demand.