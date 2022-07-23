Don’t keep quiet! Xoana Gonzalez He spoke again about Fátima Segovia’s boyfriend, who subscribed to his OnlyFans to analyze his content. According to Argentina, the couple would be spying on their platform to have new ideas.

However, this procedure would not be to the liking of the model, who mentioned that they should have warned her to avoid misunderstandings.

What did Xoana González say?

In the edition of Friday, July 22 of the program of Magaly Medina, Xoana González linked up with the driver. In this sense, she was asked about the possibility that they are copying her content when they discovered that Omar Bolaños, a couple from Segovia, is subscribed to her OnlyFans.

“I think that as OnlyFans colleagues that we are, we should tell each other, we should have clear rules, like saying ‘let me know if your husband follows me’” He said in conversation with the ATV figure.

Xoana González reveals that the content of Fátima Segovia is “boring”

Fátima Segovia released new content and generated great acceptance among her thousands of OnlyFans followers, but also sparked strong criticism from Xoana González. At first, the model also criticized the precariousness in the production of Segovia’s content, but now she turned against her colleague and her partner for what they sell on screen.

“Our public remains faithful and they fill us with compliments. As for them, I think they lack connection. It’s like when you have to do something out of obligation. It bores me and I advance it. I can tell that I put desire and passion into the matter”, he indicated for Trome.