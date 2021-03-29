Xoana González, who married Javier González in November 2020, revealed that she plans to freeze her eggs so she can become a mother whenever she wants. The Argentine model also indicated that she could start her treatment in the middle of this year.

“Yes (I will freeze my eggs), but I will not do it in summer, but between June and July,” he explained. “We want to enjoy our baby, but to do so, we have to fulfill some personal projects,” added the former reality girl in communication with a local newspaper.

Likewise, Xoana González, who has just defeated COVID-19, said that she and businessman Javier González are enjoying their time as married to the fullest, especially now that thanks to the pandemic they have the opportunity to spend much more time together. at home.

“With Javier we are super well, in love, always laughing, all day we tell each other that we love each other, it is an incredible thing that we live. I cry for love because I feel like a full and happy woman to have found my life partner, ”said the model in conversation with Trome.

Xoana González and her husband overcome COVID-19 ″

At the end of February of this year, Xoana González confirmed that she and her husband overcame the coronavirus, through an emotional video on her official Instagram account.

“I no longer have COVID-19, it was 15 days. I already had the PCR, I am no longer contagious, I already have the antibodies, I even feel much better than some that do not have. I already have a medical discharge, I am responsible, ”said the Argentine model to the reassurance of all her followers.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.