He deleted everything. Xoana Gonzalez appeared on Magaly Medina’s show on Monday, May 9, where she talked about her success on the OnlyFans adult platform. However, the Argentine made a revelation that ended up surprising the driver, as she told the reasons why she decided to delete her Instagram account, where she had more than 1 million followers.

“I don’t even have Instagram, now. (…) He had 1.5 million; and so much that the Buddhist Mario Irivarren talked about death to the ego, I said: ‘enough wasting time on Instagram’ . I told him bye, I’m not interested and I discharged him, “she said.

In addition, Argentina reported that if her followers want to see her, they have to subscribe to her OnlyFans channel. “Do you only have OnlyFans?” Asked the “Magpie”, to which the model replied. “I only have OnlyFans and whoever wants to see pay, I monetize everything . The Facebook of a lifetime and the one who wants to see me see 360 ​​(laughs) ”, she indicated.

Model rules out making movies for adults

During her conversation with the host of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the Argentine denied that she wants to make movies for adults and explained why she would not accept it. “They called us from a couple of places, but the issue is that if you are on a set there are several people recording, they give you a papanicolaou with the camera and I don’t want to. It’s like, ‘how far is the camera going to go?’ then the magic between us is cut off, ”she specified.

Xoana González accepted having been unfaithful

The broadcast images of Aldo Miyashiro with Fiorella Retiz and Óscar del Portal with Fiorella Méndez who gave talk in the Peruvian show business were not alien to Xoana González and even accepted having been unfaithful to a former partner. “I was unfaithful at the age of 23 – that is, 11 years ago – to my boyfriend. I wanted to tell him many times, I didn’t dare. Then I told him on his birthday, it was fatal. I believe that people can change, one day I said: ‘no more’. At that time, it was so dark, traumatizing, you can’t live like that, ”she mentioned for El Popular.

Xoana González affirms that nobody equals her on OnlyFans

In a conversation with Infobae, Xoana González commented that when she decided to join the popular platform, she thought she would have to compete with various celebrity figures to get followers, but that was not the case.

“The truth is that I am not afraid of the competition, on the contrary we can do collaborations. So welcome if you come to the field of porn, we do featuring (laughs). In addition, she added: “Meanwhile, I have no competition because they don’t do adult content, I thought I was going in and behind me a queue of girls would come and it didn’t happen. We’ve been going for a year and a bit and nothing.”