The creator of adult content Xoana González has her home in the Argentine city of Lanús. In her home, she records the famous scenes known to her fans.

xoana gonzalez He is one of the show business figures that have billed the most with the onlyfans. The model has managed to make a living with the adult content platform. In a report from “Magaly TV, the firm”, the gaucha showed her home for the first time and the places where she records the scenes for her videos. She lives with her partner in the Remedios de Escalada neighborhood of Lanús, in Argentina.

His house is 300 square meters. xoana gonzalez uses different places in your property to record the content of your onlyfans. She showed a garden where she shoots the “outdoor videos”. She also showed the main room, the space where she has done the most scenes. “Thursdays are recording days,” she commented. “Imagine that there are already more than 350 videos,” she mentioned.