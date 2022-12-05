Unstoppable! xoana gonzalez She is an Argentine model who came to Peru to venture into the world of events, but during the pandemic she discovered the millionaire world of onlyfans. The adult content actress does not create videos alone, but she has the support of her partner.

Recently, the queen of social networks presented a series of images and videos together with the communicator Olenka Zimmerman, who has already started on the high-voltage platform. Now, the model has detailed who she will do her new collaboration with.

Xoana González reveals who she will record with for her OnlyFans

The model Xoana González spoke with the newspaper El Popular about the new proposals she has for her account onlyfans as one of the most versatile content creators on the internet. When asked about the collaboration she did with Olenka Zimmerman, she expressed: “I loved. A goddess. She surprised me a lot. The followers were superhot”.

“Now that I am going to Peru in a few days, I have a collaboration with another goddess, who had also been asking for it a lot ”, He declared about the person with whom he will show the following campaign directed to his followers.

Xoana González assures that Fátima Segovia refused to work with her

Xoana González told why so far she has not collaborated with Fátima Segovia despite the fact that they are the models with the largest number of Peruvian followers. She contacted the set of “Up my people” to explain: “He hit me.”

Apparently, far from being encouraged to get together to delight their fans, there is a certain rivalry between the two.

Xoana González and Olenka Zimmermann collaborated on OnlyFans

On the last November 3, the host Olenka Zimmerman and the model xoana gonzalez They turned the networks on by announcing a collaboration for the OnlyFans platform.

“Friday at 4.20 pm, for the month of my birthday I give all my fans this performance with my dear Xoana,” wrote the former host of “On the sixth day.”