Xoana Gonzalez He is a lover of animals and nature and constantly helps through his social networks, either by announcing the rescue of pets or the adoption of abandoned animals. The former reality girl has several projects; among them, build a home to accommodate many animals “I want to continue adopting animals that need help. The project that would be a giant dream for me would be to live in a field with many hectares to be able to have more animals,” said the Argentine.

Xoana González is harshly criticized on social networks for her way of being and for how she generates income. Currently, a large percentage of the money he earns is thanks to OnlyFans, a web platform where various celebrities and even international artists have an account.

YOU CAN SEE: Xoana González tells how her parents reacted when they found out that she works at OnlyFans

Department of Xoana González thanks to OnlyFans

In the same year, the model fulfilled one of her dreams, to have her own apartment. For years, Xoana González was renting houses and revealed that the new apartment was paid thanks to the money you earn on OnlyFans .

Xoana González will move to Chorrillos to live in her new home, which will be ready by 2023. Photo: capture/ATV

“It’s a good offer and in 2023 I would move,” said the foreigner after revealing that her new home would be valued at 250,000 soles. In addition, he mentioned that, on his account, he has good posts and strives to provide good content to his fans. He also clarified that he does not care about the opinion of others and if he had to live from porn, he would.

YOU CAN SEE: Xoana González bought an apartment thanks to what she earned on Onlyfans

Xoana González’s ‘Porn’ kitten

During the year 2021, Xoana González adopted a kitten with white fur in Acariciando Huellitas, a group of rescuers who save animals in a state of abandonment. Days later, the model baptized her kitten with the name of Porno. Xoana already has more puppies and kittens at home; however, they all got along.

YOU CAN SEE: Instagram: Xoana González mourns the death of her beloved pet

The kitten had kidney problems and required medical care to get better. ‘Porno’ lived with Xoana for six months and, in August, passed away after the couple took him to the emergency vet.