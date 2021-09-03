More than excited! Xoana González, who weeks ago revealed her fight against depression, received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus And she couldn’t help but get excited by sharing her experience on social media.

The Argentine was very grateful to the authorities and highlighted the fact that she could have been inoculated despite not being Peruvian. “You enter the page and they even vaccinate foreigners. I feel proud, “she stated on her official Instagram account.

The model also compared the administration of the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 that her native country, Argentina, has had. According to it, some relatives have had to wait several months to be able to complete their immunization.

“Thank you Peru. What an example with the vaccines, to Argentina they arrived earlier and more doses and even so there are still relatives who do not have one or who make them wait 100 days for the second dose. Peru always gave me everything ”He added.

Xoana González grateful after being vaccinated against COVID-19: “Peru gave me everything”

Xoana González experienced a sad loss a few days ago due to the death of her pet Porno. Despite the fact that the model was dedicated to administering food and medicine, the feline could not overcome the kidney disease that afflicted him.

On his Instagram account, he said goodbye to the animal and received the condolences of dozens of users. “Rest in peace”, He wrote along with a tender photograph that portrayed one of the last moments he spent with the little one.

Instagram: Xoana González mourns the death of her beloved pet

Xoana González, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.