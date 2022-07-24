She doesn’t stay silent. Xoana Gonzalez she was quite upset when asked by her ex-husband rodrigo valleywho was recently seen having fun on the birthday of Diego Vala celebration in which he not only talked about his current romance, but also sent a strong hint to Argentina after publicly promoting his partner account in onlyfans.

What did Rodrigo Valle say?

In a recent appearance by Rodrigo Valle, the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” caught the attention of the Argentine, who approached the press to answer some questions about their current relationship and what he thinks of the success of Xoana Gonzalez in onyfans.

Despite his evident state of drunkenness, the bodybuilder carefully answered all the questions and clarified that, if he continued with Xoana, he would not have agreed to have a partner account on said platform. “No, I don’t need that to invoice”, mentioned.

However, he was much more surprised when he explained the reasons why his wife would not propose to venture into onlyfans. “We could talk about it, but you don’t need to. She’s mature enough and fine enough not to have it.” narrowed down

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Valle: what happened to the life of Xoana González’s ex-husband?

Xoana Gonzalez’s response

Given these comments, Xoana Gonzalez She did not allow herself to be minimized and sent a forceful response to her ex-husband.

“I’m not interested in talking about him. Months ago I said that with him I would have gone better and now he practically says that I’m not fine. I think he was very drunk, it makes me sad to see him in that state (…). That he focus on his wife instead of going out alone, drinking and bothering the waitresses, ”he commented for Trome.

He also pointed out that he will not speak of him before the press again and that he only wants what they agreed to respect when they both decided to separate.

“Draw your conclusions. I will never speak ill of my ex-husband. I feel like it’s talking bad about myself. Rather I would like you to abide by our divorce agreement, of not mentioning us (…). When you leave people behind, they are no longer on your radar. I will not devote time or energy to it,” she added.

Xoana warns Fátima Segovia for content on OnlyFans

In the edition of Friday, July 22, “Magaly TV, the firm”, Xoana Gonzalez linked up with Magaly Medina. You were asked about the possibility that they are copying your content when you discover that Omar Bolanoscouple of Fatima Segoviabe subscribed to your onlyfans.

“I think that as OnlyFans colleagues that we are, we should tell each other, we should have clear rules, like saying ‘let me know if your husband follows me,'” he said in a conversation with the driver.