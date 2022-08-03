The surprising appearance of Trujillo Lollipop on an adult tape went viral. The Peruvian clown, who became popular with the followers of the ‘Beba Army’, debuted in the pornographic film industry, which caused a huge number of comments and reactions from Internet users. Now, the also creator of erotic content Xoana Gonzalez has spoken about the media event.

Xoana González applauds the participation of Lollipop Trujillo in a porn tape

Through her social networks, Argentina congratulated the clown for his video in inka porn. “How nice when people are encouraged to be different,” wrote the actress on Facebook. The charismatic character was not silent and she shared the message of Xoana Gonzales.

“Thank you, my queen”, was the answer of Trujillo Lollipop to the gesture. The clown’s followers were very attentive to the interaction and filled the post with comments. Various fans called for a “collaboration” between the two actors.

Post by Xoana González congratulating Chupetin Trujillo. Photo: Xoana González/Facebook

The debut of Lollipop Trujillo in adult cinema

A few days ago, the Internet exploded when the video in which the funny character acts went viral. His debut was in inka porn, a movie chain of pornography. During the tape, Trujillo Lollipop it is part of the explicit scenes, but does not participate in the sexual act. Also, she closes the movie with her iconic “gaaa”.

This would not be the only presentation that the clown would have in pornographic cinema. At the moment, social network users and members of the ‘Beba Army’ are waiting for your statement on this issue.

The pornographic scene in which Chupetin Trujillo appeared. Photo: InkaPorn

Macarena Gastaldo proposes to open OnlyFans together with Xoana González

The influencer, who is also dedicated to uploading videos for adults, confirmed that she earns very well. As a result of the great reception of both, Macarena Gastaldo posed a question to his followers. In a story through her social networks, the ex-partner of soccer player Patricio Álvarez published a video together with Xoana Gonzalez in lingerie and wrote, “OnlyFans together?”

Xoana fought with Fátima Segovia for OnlyFans content?

Despite Xoana Gonzalez He was happy about the new proposal from “Lollipop” Trujillo, not everything seems to be friendship and companionship in the world of OnlyFans. The model considered it suspicious that Fátima Segovia’s partner subscribes to her channel on this platform and assured that the ‘Chuecona’ wants to steal his ideas to make content :

“I don’t know, or he’s a big fan or, you who see the two contents, that’s where you realize if he’s stealing ideas from us. If my husband subscribes to someone else’s OnlyFans, please, someone let me know, “said the Argentine before Magaly’s cameras.