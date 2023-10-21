Xoana Gonzalez joined the cause and acquired several raffles to collaborate with the health of Aida Martínez. As is known, the motorcycle rider suffered a decompensation in her health, so – from her social networks – they announced that they would raffle off her motorcycle to cover the expenses and, although it is not yet known what exactly what ails him, He lost a large percentage of his sight.

Who won Aída Martínez’s motorcycle?

Xoana Gonzalez admitted that he won the vehicle: “With my husband We bought several raffles. In one of those I won the motorcycle and I’ll return it to you“In addition, as read in the Trome newspaper, Xoana’s grandmother also went through a similar situation and managed to recover his visionso he encouraged her to talk to her friend so she doesn’t lose hope.

Xoana shows her support for Aída Martínez. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

“She explained the complexity of her situation live. I I went to see my grandmother especially so she could talk to her and give her hope. because my grandmother recovered her sight and it was very good for her to listen to someone who went through something similar. Likewise, each case is very particular,” said the Argentine. Likewise, she said that she is in contact with Martínez: “I spoke with Aída privately and She is with faith, with hope, strength, she is a warrior. The truth is, Aída, after seeing her give birth in the bathtub, I think She is a woman with incredible strength. to get ahead. So let’s support her,” she said.

What happened to Aída Martínez?

It is not known for sure what led the athlete to lose her sight; However, in an Instagram live broadcast she detailed: “My body was giving me announcements and one day I woke up and I couldn’t see well anymore, I saw as if out of focus. I thought that everything was going to pass, until my outlook began to cloud. But it came gradually until my brain couldn’t take it anymore”.

Aída Martínez raffles off her motorcycle. Photo: Instagram

“After the intervention, It has already recovered to 12%. I have absolute faith that I will recover. Doctors estimate up to 30% of vision recovered. We have to find evil, until now we don’t know. We want to stop this virus or bacteria, we don’t know what it is. They tell us that it could be some autoimmune disease,” concluded the motorcycle lover.

