Xoana González shared her bewilderment with all her followers after revealing that she was infected with COVID-19, despite carefully taking care of herself.

Through her social networks, the Argentine model said that she presented some symptoms of the coronavirus and that is why she decided to undergo an antigen test to confirm if she had contracted the fearsome disease.

“Yesterday I spent a strange night, my throat hurts a lot, so now in a while they come to me to do the antigen to see what wave. I refuse, but you also have to be super responsible with this disease. If there are symptoms, swab”, Xoana detailed in her Instagram stories.

In addition, González mentioned that between the characteristic symptoms that he presented were the loss of taste, which he identified when he tasted a fruit and could not feel the taste.

Also, after undergoing the COVID-19 discard test, the model confirmed that she tested positive for the coronavirus and regretted that she was infected despite all the care she had.

“I took care of myself like nobody. Has anyone ever seen me in a private or in Punta Hermosa on a spree? Why did I take care of myself all this time? ”Asked Xoana González, quite annoyed at having contracted the virus.

