Xoana Gonzalez became a trend in the last few hours after confirming that his current father-in-law, Javier González-Olaechea, was appointed as the new chancellor of Peru during the current Government of Dina Boluarte. The Argentine model was no stranger to this issue and did not hesitate to shower him with praise and congratulate him. It is important to specify that, currently, the actress is married to the businessman Javier González-Olaechea Gallardo.

Xoana González celebrates the appointment of Javier González

After the appointment of Javier González-Olaechea as the new chancellor on the afternoon of this Tuesday, November 7, Magaly Medina’s production tried to communicate with the Argentine model to see what she thought about this issue, after social networks questioned the trajectory of his father-in-law.

Given this, the adult film actress highlighted the chancellor’s career and stated that she has everything necessary to occupy the position: “Super proud that he is my father-in-law, he is also super prepared and, well, we are all proud”, he stated. Regarding a personal celebration for her, Xoana indicated that this will still have to wait, since she and her husband are currently in Argentina.

Who is Javier González, the new chancellor?

Javier González-Olaechea He is a renowned internationalist and political scientist. He was named as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and will replace Ana Cecilia Gervasi, who resigned last Sunday after the frustrated meeting between the president of the United States and President Dina Boluarte.

Throughout his political career, González-Olaechea has held various positions as a former advisor to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM), as well as in the ministries of Labor, Interior and Energy and Mines.