Salman Khan has shared a unique video on the occasion of Christmas, in which the message of love without saying anything is clearly visible. While film stars are sharing glimpses of their celebrations on their social media accounts, Salman Khan has given a loving message about all religions.

While sharing this video, Salman Khan has written – Merry Christmas, Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian … Merry Christmas to all. ‘ In this video, the message of love and unity and brotherhood for all religions is given.



The video shows how different music instruments like Sarangi, Shehnai combined with the sound of a sitar make the tune very beautiful. Finally, the tune of ‘Jingle Bell’ was prepared from these instruments, which sounds very good to listen to.

Fans are very fond of this video of Salman Khan. Please tell that two days later i.e. 27 December is the birthday of Salman Khan. It is being said that this year Salman Khan will not celebrate a party with his family and friends on the occasion of his birthday. Remind that on this occasion he gives a great party in his farmhouse which includes Bollywood celebrities besides his family.

According to a report of ‘Bollywood Hungama’, this will be the first time Salman Khan will not celebrate his birthday. In this report, a source close to Salman has told that there is no plan to celebrate Salman’s birthday yet and he will continue shooting for the film even on his birthday. Salman is currently shooting for the film ‘Last: The Final Truth’ with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.