BMW has given the green light to the first BMW M car designed for purely electric mobility from the outset. The new BMW iX M60 has been presented at the

Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as the most powerful and fastest car ever made by the BMW Group.

Assemble two electric motors with a total delivery of 455kw / 619cv, with a maximum speed limited to 250km / h, 50km / h more than in the BMW iX xDrive50.

The

BMW iX M60 has, according to the company,

specific design features that subtly underline the car’s performance. Thus, it presents brake calipers painted in the blue of the ‘M’ sports brakes, accentuated with the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze and the ‘M’ emblems in the new High Gloss Black / Titanium bronze finish.

In addition, it offers multifunctional seats, an anthracite-colored roof and the BMW Curved Screen with the ‘M’ logo to the left of the information screen.

This new model

assembles the fifth generation electric motors with BMW eDrive technology on the front and rear axles, which reach a power of 619 horsepower and present a combined consumption of between 24.7 and 21.7 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers in WLTP cycle.

The BMW iX M60

accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in just 3.8 seconds. The power delivery of its M electric motor continues steadily in high load ranges, so that the speed increase also remains almost constant up to the electronically limited top speed of 250 km / h. The BMW’s range determined in the WLTP test cycle is up to 566 kilometers.

Also, the model has

Electric all-wheel drive with wheel slip limitation and Launch Control function available that allows very powerful acceleration with optimized traction and perfect stability in all conditions.

The BMW iX M60 is equipped with

an advanced technology kit with state-of-the-art sensors, new software, a powerful computing platform with fast data transmission via 5G and a wide range of standard equipment with driving and parking assistance.

Extensive standard equipment includes BMW laser light, comfort access, BMW Live Cockpit Professional

and BMW Natural Interaction, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Active Ventilated Driver and Passenger Seats and Thermal Comfo Package.