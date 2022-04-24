Xisco knows that his team cannot fight for the Playoff and has not met the objective for which he ended up at the club instead of Nacho Ambriz. However, the Balearic he wants to achieve a goal that is within his reach, add half of the points that he is going to play with Huesca. Right now he has accumulated 35 of the 75 points that have been played, in the 25 games that he has directed as coach of the Huesca, but wants to add in the last five games at least ten more to reach the figures that have been marked.

In their initial accounts, he wanted to add 45 of the 90 points that he was going to play in order to classify his team for the Playoff. However, that brand has fallen short to fight for promotion but he has a challenge with his squad to be as high as possible. In the last five games, against Leganés, Sporting, Amorebieta, Real Sociedad B and Real Valladolid, wants to add ten points.

Right now, the people from Huesca are experiencing their best streak of the season, after accumulating six games without defeats, with 12 points out of 18. Xisco seems to have found the best version of his team by putting together a defense that is difficult to overcome in which Andrés Fernández stands as the great star of the team. However, in offensive work, the people of Huesca are short of dynamite anduman already eleven goals without seeing rival door this courseseven of them with Xisco at the head of the Alto Aragonese team.