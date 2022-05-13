How does your team face the visit to Lezama?

We face like all games quite seriously. It’s been a good week of training and it’s important that they continue with that desire and attitude. That means we’re plugged in, it’s going to be a difficult game where we’re going to find a team that’s going to find us the duel and lateral center situations. We will try to play a serious and balanced game carrying the ball so that the team comes out on top.

Will you do rotations?

Possibly we are going to continue repeating eleven and players. I am very happy with everyone and the way they train and deal with it. I’m sure everyone is ready to play. We play a prestige, we are Huesca. We have to work to the maximum and offer a serious match doing the best we can. The most important thing is that we have to represent our club and get the three points.

The team experienced the worst streak since arriving at Huesca…

It’s hard for the team to beat them but at the level of success I can’t say if we can improve. The team makes its chances and its game and is where it is because of this situation. we have lacked the balance in the attack and we know that we have to continue improving, learning and maturing situations. If it’s not for this year, it will be for the next. I have seen the growth of the team and each player.

What is Amorebieta waiting for?

I expect a tough Amorebieta, before whom we will have to wake up in contact actions and one-on-one situations. Try to be involved. They want and need and they are going to try to generate a lot of direct play, a lot of lateral play. They are a constant danger from box to box and try to take advantage of our chances