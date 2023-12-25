Xisca Sureda (Madrid, 38 years old) believes that the debate around banning tobacco on terraces that the Ministry of Health has resurrected should be over. In recent years, this epidemiologist has participated together with the Public Health and Epidemiology research team of the University of Alcalá in several studies to verify the presence of tobacco on terraces and quantify the exposure to smoke that users and workers have. And they have shown that the quantities in most of these spaces exceed the maximum levels of air quality proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Her investigations have focused on Madrid, but there are similar ones in Barcelona and other European capitals. The conclusions can be easily extrapolated to any Spanish city.

Ask. What did the first study you did on tobacco on terraces consist of?

Answer. With the change in tobacco regulations, in 2011, for the first time in Europe, smoking was prohibited in outdoor spaces, such as playgrounds, hospital facilities, schools… And smoking was also prohibited on those terraces that They had an awning and more than two walls. What we had observed was that there was a breach of the regulations because there was smoking on all the terraces, regardless of the number of walls they had. We wanted to observe the presence of tobacco on these terraces and make objective measurements of particles and nicotine.

Q. What did they check?

R. We went to 200 terraces and saw that there was consumption at more than 90%. This means that there were smokers or some sign of tobacco consumption, such as cigarette butts, in them.

Q. Are the smoke levels you measured considered harmful?

R. The average exceeded the 10 micrograms of particles per cubic meter established in the WHO guide, on which harmful health effects have already been seen. And, as the faces of the terraces increased, their levels increased. In those that were almost closed, the levels exceeded those we had observed in indoor spaces when smoking was still possible.

Q. And this despite the fact that it was already prohibited in those places at that time.

R. Yes. But the regulations are not met.

Q. Did you also detect smoke on the completely open-air terraces?

R. Levels of particles or nicotine are also detected. It depends a lot on the weather conditions. That is to say, on a windy day it was very difficult to detect concentrations because it is very difficult to capture them with the meter. It also depends on the number of smokers there at the time of measurement. But regardless of those conditions, you can almost always detect nicotine or particle levels.

Q. Amounts harmful to health?

R. Any level of exposure is harmful to health. Obviously, at higher levels, more defects are observed, but none are certain. When we talk about terraces, they may not be so high in certain circumstances, but there is a group of people who are continually exposed to those small amounts, such as workers in the hospitality sector. There are also children, pregnant women, elderly people… vulnerable population sectors in which even low levels of exposure can have a detrimental effect on health. And it is not just a question of how much you are exposed to on the terrace, but there is a very important aspect which is the denormalization of consumption. What we have seen is that, once a regulation is implemented that prohibits smoking in a space, whatever it may be, the regulation is accepted and then consumption in that place is denormalized, which also leads to a denormalization of consumption in general and helps to reduce tobacco consumption.

Q. Has it been seen that in countries that prohibit smoking outdoors, there is less smoking?

R. We have the example of Australia, where you cannot smoke outdoors. In some states of the United States neither, such as California. They are countries with super-advanced tobacco policies. And this translates into a very low prevalence of consumption. But the impact is produced by the set of measures, not by a single one. There has to be a comprehensive reform. It is a group of united policies, with the price increase, the prohibition of advertising, plain packaging, equating vaping devices with tobacco, which are the gateway to consumption by adolescents… This group helps reduce prevalence.

Q. Smoke-free spaces are always the most controversial measure in these plans.

R. Yes, with the previous law there was the same discussion. The one that was implemented in 2011 was also said to have a detrimental economic effect on the hospitality sector and that was not the case. We have a policy evaluation study that showed that it didn't happen. The industry said that there would be a shift in tobacco consumption to homes, and it turned out that this was not the case either. Now it's more of the same. Smoking was prohibited on the terraces of many autonomous communities during the pandemic period and that did not stop people from going out. Everyone had an infinite desire to go to bars. We are a company that uses bars and restaurants and we are not going to stop doing so because smoking is prohibited on the terraces.

Q. They are about to publish a study on hospitality workers' perceptions of tobacco regulations.

R. It was very curious because we conducted interviews with hospitality workers on terraces that had an awning and more than two walls, that is, terraces where you could not smoke, according to the regulations. We wanted to explore the use of these terraces by smokers and non-smokers and the workers' knowledge of the regulations. One of the results we saw is that the terrace is considered a smoker's space.

Q. What does this mean?

R. Those of us who use the terraces have assumed that the people who are there smoking have the right to do so. Even though I can't complain that the neighbor's tobacco smoke is bothering me.

Q. Even in spaces where it is already prohibited.

R. Of course, the workers did not even know the regulations, they did not know that it was prohibited. The right of the smoker prevails over the non-smoker, and it seems that people have assumed that. They received few complaints from customers who were bothered by the smoke and the solution they gave them was to go inside. Furthermore, they did not have a perception that there was a risk to their health or that of the people who use that space.

Q. How far do you think the ban on smoking in outdoor spaces should go?

R. From the Working Group of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, where I am also working, they asked us for a position. We consider that a fundamental point of the reform is that it cannot be exclusively on terraces, which are the most conflictive point along with cars, because it is a private space. We proposed to also expand to outdoor sports facilities, universities, and smoke-free beaches. There have been some experiences with this last measure in certain autonomous communities where they work perfectly. The problem there is above all the environmental impact of cigarette butts.

