This Saturday (9) and Sunday (10), New Delhi, capital of India, will host the 2023 summit of the G20, the group of 19 largest economies in the world plus the European Union, a meeting overshadowed by another recent one.

The most recent summit of the Brics, held at the end of August in Johannesburg, surprised the world with the announcement that the group of emerging economies formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa should, from the beginning of 2024, include six more members: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran.

At the same time that this expansion puts the Brics in the spotlight, the G20 seems to be in crisis. In addition to the lack of agreement on final communiqués at G20 ministerial meetings during India’s presidency this year, a last-minute announcement appears to have further deflated the event in New Delhi.

China indicated that the dictator Xi Jinping will not attend the summit – Beijing will be represented by the Prime Minister of the State Council, Li Qiang. This will be the first time that Xi has not attended the G20 summit since he came to power at the turn of 2012 to 2013. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has cited scheduling problems, will also not attend.

The border disputes between China and India may have weighed on Xi’s decision not to go to New Delhi, but this attitude, just days after the Brics expansion, a process led by Beijing, seems to indicate a deeper issue.

Although leaders of the Brics, such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Putin, have claimed that the bloc of emerging economies has no intention of opposing the G7, the group of the most developed countries in the world, many analysts see the contrary.

Putin himself contradicted himself on the issue, emphasizing during the Brics economic forum that the bloc, even without the addition of new members, already exceeds the combined GDP of the G7 countries in purchasing power parity.

“Xi’s absence could be Beijing’s attempt to put a nail in the coffin of the G20, just weeks after expanding the Brics, which are more in line with China’s worldview,” said David Boling, director of the technology firm. consultancy Eurasia Group, to the Reuters agency.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Wen-ti Sung, an expert on China and political scientist at the Australian National University, corroborated this theory.

“The fact that Xi is absent from the G20 summit, a club with a strong presence of the West, shortly after attending the BRICS summit, may be a visual illustration of his narrative that the East is rising and the West is falling”, stated.

However, not all experts agree with this point of view. In an interview with Gazeta do Povo, Clayton Pegoraro, professor of the Masters in Economics and Markets at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie (UPM), pointed out that the absences of Xi and Putin may be “intentional moves to [apenas]

try to cool things down” with the West.

“If Putin were there, the question would be: ‘What about the war? [na

Ucrânia]?’ He doesn’t want to wear himself out before the G20 and world public opinion. And China, always at the center of the ‘trade war’ issue, would be asked: ‘What is Beijing’s position on world trade? About Chinese GDP growth or not?’. Then, [eles vão se ausentar] not to expose these questions at the G20”, said Pegoraro.

The professor argued that the difficulty of reaching consensus and advances in the G20, at a time when the Brics are strengthening, may give the impression of emptying the first group, but they are not antagonistic.

“These are independent discussions. This impression of emptiness is because countries are discussing [disputas] in the most appropriate forums. G20, G7, Brics are meetings of countries to discuss trade, so you have more appropriate forums, the OAS [Organização dos Estados

Americanos]the WTO [Organização Mundial do Comércio], Mercosur, for this type of discussion. I don’t see it as emptying, I see it as [organismos] complements”, said Pegoraro.

However, in an article for the British website UnHerd, economist Philip Pilkington pointed out that “the fact that a [Brics] be expanding while the other [G20] it’s wearing out says a lot.”

“Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend the summit shows that non-Western powers are losing interest in what they consider hegemonic institutions, in which they are forced to play a secondary role. Other divisions in the G20 could make the Brics look even more attractive,” said Pilkington.

The tone of the final communiqué or the lack of agreement on one at the end of the summit, on Sunday, may indicate where the G20/G7/Brics dynamics should head in the coming years.