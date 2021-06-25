On July 1st, the Chinese Communist Party will turn 100 years old. In short, the century of history can be told like this: participation in a coup, underground, a civil war, seizure of power, a humanitarian and political tragedy that combined left a balance of 70 million of deaths, a dictatorship that restricts individual freedoms and persecutes minorities, the normalization of relations with the West, the factory floor of the planet, slavery as a competitive advantage, economic rise and the new world power.

This is an intentionally rough summary. Anyone who wants to know a little more about the Chinese PC can click on here. What matters, on this anniversary of the Communist Party, is the brutal effort to normalize the regime in Western eyes. Beijing is spending a lot of money to get a message across: We are a different democracy than you are used to. Please look at us more closely. Learn our model. Accept us. These are the clear messages coming from the CCP.

The Chinese Communist Party reached the age of 100 wanting to be accepted. Don’t think of it as a psychological problem typical of an approval seeker. Beijing is not willing to change a single millimeter for the world to see the way it sees the regime. Under Xi Jinping, the dictatorship wants the world to change to see China through a Chinese lens.

It may sound confusing or exaggerated, but it’s something that’s happening right now and we’re all immersed in this process of capturing elites – which includes academia, the media, politicians, business groups and a host of other creatures that only Darwinism can explain such adaptability.

The image that illustrates this column is a bullying former that is applied to President Xi. The great Winnie-the-Pooh had his image associated with that of Xi Jinping, because of a photography in which Xi appears, in 2014, alongside then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an unexciting handshake, which Chinese opponents compared to characters created by Britons Alan Alexander Milne and Ernest Howard Shepard.

Poor Winnie the Pooh.

But Xi was offended. How could the supreme leader of a regime with aspirations to become the world’s leading power be compared to such a sweet character? His censors sprang into action and any reference to the bear and his friends was banned from the country. Winnie-the-Pooh has become something of a cartoon Uighur.

When the animation people South Park, in a critique of the US entertainment industry’s servitude to the wishes of the Chinese PC, made reference to the character Pooh, the series was also banned.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen the Chinese ambassador in Brasilia assign communist theorists to lecture on the “normality” of Chinese democracy. Or Chinese-style democracy. We also read articles by formal and informal employees of the regime. A list of supporters of a curious concept that China is a different democracy.

A democracy so different, but so different that it doesn’t even tolerate furry Winnie-the-Pooh.

But the Chinese Communist Party strives for arbitrariness to be seen as normal things. Many people already understand and accept the regime with the same normality with which they look at the time on a wristwatch or cell phone. Not everyone is convinced by their pockets, the regime strives to change perceptions. It sounds difficult, but it’s not impossible.

If Xi wasn’t so insecure, he would embrace Pooh as part of the effort to sell an unrealistic image of his regime. But Xinnie-the-Pooh is too threatening.