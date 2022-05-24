Home page politics

Of: Christiane Kuhl and Sven Hauberg

Baerbock spoke to her counterpart Wang Yi in China via video link on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has asked her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to clarify the situation in the camps in Xinjiang. In the Ukraine war, Baerbock calls for a change of course.

Update from May 24, 5:11 p.m.: How does Germany react to the “Xinjiang Police Files”? Foreign politicians from the SPD parliamentary group have called for consequences after the new revelations about the persecution and mass internment of Uyghurs in the north-west Chinese region of Xinjiang. German companies could not simply continue in Xinjiang, “consequences must be drawn,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth (SPD), the “Handelsblatt”.

The so-called “Xinjiang Police Files” documented “in all cruelty the Orwellian extent of the Chinese system of oppression of the Uyghurs”, criticized Roth. “We must not close our eyes to the unimaginable suffering of the Uyghurs,” demanded the SPD politician.

The SPD human rights politician Frank Schwabe now also sees companies like BASF and Volkswagen, which each have a plant in Xinjiang, as having an obligation. “German companies have to stop their activities in Xinjiang,” Schwabe also told the “Handelsblatt”.

“Shocking reports” on China’s torture camps: Baerbock talks to China’s foreign minister

First report from May 24, 1:17 p.m.: Berlin/Munich – On Tuesday, amidst the excitement surrounding the data leak with gruesome details from the detention facilities in Xinjiang, there were high-level contacts with China. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held a one-hour video conference with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. According to the Federal Foreign Office, she “also addressed the shocking reports and new documentation on the most serious violations of human rights in Xinjiang and called for the allegations to be clarified transparently”.

As is usual in diplomacy, Baerbock naturally emphasized “the importance of international cooperation”, especially given the difficult international situation. But the Greens politician added, according to the statement: “However, such cooperation can only take place on the basis of the fundamental norms of the international order, which must be respected and defended by everyone.” Germany “clearly appeals to all members of the international community, that they condemn the Russian war of aggression, which violates international law, and assume their responsibility to protect international law and the Charter of the United Nations”.

Baerbock: Appeal to China in the Ukraine war

The words are a call to China to reconsider its stance on the Ukraine war. To this day, no critical word has been heard from Beijing about the invasion or the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, such as in Bucha. Just before the war, the presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, had promised each other close cooperation.

The statement from the State Department shows how Annalena Baerbock must balance diplomacy and her goal of a value-based foreign policy. The wording of the revelations in Xinjiang is sharper than similar statements by its predecessors. The emphasis on “fundamental norms” is also new. Nevertheless, Baerbock has to adapt. Because the last point mentioned by the ministry shows that Germany still needs China: According to Baerbock, we could “only fight the climate crisis effectively together”. China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases due to its huge population, but it also builds more wind and photovoltaic systems than any other country in the world. “In order to keep the world on the 1.5-degree path, all countries must set their climate targets more ambitiously,” said Baerbock. “In this area, Germany therefore wants to intensify its cooperation with China.”

China: Beijing Foreign Ministry Spokesman Calls Xinjiang Reports ‘Century Lie’

Initially, there were no transcripts of the conversation from the Chinese side. On Tuesday, however, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to the new reports on the situation in Xinjiang, calling them the “latest example of anti-China forces defaming Xinjiang”. He described the existence of camps in the region as a “lie of the century”.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in person with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Guangzhou on Monday. Bachelet will travel to Xinjiang tomorrow, Wednesday, to get an idea of ​​the situation. However, how much she will see there is uncertain: human rights activists fear that the UN commissioner will “step into a minefield of propaganda laid out by the Chinese Communist Party”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that Bachelet would “keep a comprehensive exchange with all sectors”.

Jürgen Trittin, foreign policy spokesman for the Greens, described Bachelet’s visit as important in a statement. “This is a step towards a long-standing demand by the UN.” Trittin also demanded that China should “no longer deny the existence of the camps in Xinjiang, but must dissolve them immediately”. (ck/sh)