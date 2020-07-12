‘Trying to erase history’ The report said that in the action taken in 2017, not only more than 1 million Uigars were detained but their culture and identity was attacked. It has been called the Cultural Massacre, under which the religious places and non-Han public places of Uygar Muslims were wiped out. According to Nathan, an academician in Uyghur has said that the campaign to eradicate culture is a deliberate attempt to separate people from their history. According to the report, in 2016, Aksu Prefecture’s deputy secretary told government bodies – “Don’t waste time guiding people, change their customs, stop backward, orthodox customs”.

First time so few mosques The report also estimates that at least 400 cemeteries in Aksu have been desecrated and replaced with other structures. Not only this, in 2015 a party official and CCP official also said, ‘There are more mosques required for religious activities in Xinjiang’. He advised the demolition of mosques and the report estimated that 8,500 mosques have been demolished. This report claimed that at present there are so few mosques in Xinjiang for the first time since the Cultural Revolution. It has also been feared that people do not go to pray in the mosques which are still present.

Mazars also disappeared Not only mosques, mausoleums and other cultural sites have also been spared. 50% of the sites that were officially protected have also been demolished. In 2017, the government demolished everything by running bulldozers in a 20 km area, while no one used to go here. Only one family was left, who used to work to inform the government about the visitors. 284 mausoleums were located for the report and 165 of them were either demolished or damaged.

Demolished centuries old mosque It mentions the Grand Mosque of Kargilik which was built in the 1500s. Since then she was an example of Islamic mosaic and architecture. It was also protected under Government Heritage Protection, but this mosque also came in the wake of trying to erase Islamic history from Xinjiang. In the year 2018, not only this mosque was demolished but a notice was put on it that no party member, student or government employee is allowed to pray here. It was rebuilt but this time already one-fourth smaller in size and grandeur was also missing. The rest has been announced to build the mall.

Islamic identity being erased The trend of demolishing the Islamic structure is not much in Xinjiang, but in some places it has been done that the old building has been demolished and replaced with a strange little structure. The government of Xinjiang has tortured people and culture a lot. Righteousness is illegal and public space for Uygars and their identities are being snatched away from non-Han people. The report said that the campaign to eradicate culture has been spread throughout Xinjiang.

Why is the world silent? The report also claimed that within a month of the demolition of the Ordem Mazar, a woman named Rahile Davut, studying these places, had gone missing. His family has not received any information about him since December 2017. He does not even know if he is alive or not. The report questions the world’s silence over the atrocities in Xinjiang. It says that other Muslims of the world are also silent on this. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries support China while it insults and violates Islam. It says that in such a situation, the moral leadership of Muslim countries should not be kept silent.

