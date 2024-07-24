The Comunicacions dels Ports group, headed by the brother of the former president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has defended itself against accusations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office that it committed alleged crimes of fraud and forgery in the management of public subsidies granted to its companies. In a statement, the group assures that all its actions “have always been marked by the most absolute legality and the most scrupulous compliance with the regulations that govern these grants.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office considers that the company has not committed fraud in the subsidies, as the PP accused, but that there are indications of the alleged crimes of fraud and forgery.

In the arguments submitted to the prosecutor’s brief, the company responds to the suspicion that one of the companies, according to the representative of the public ministry, “may be considered a fictitious or instrumental company.” The company responds that it has just turned 20 years old, “so it cannot be an instrumental and fictitious entity for aid regulated many years later.” Regarding the accusations regarding the domiciliation of one of the companies in the province of Teruel, when it was the administrations of Catalonia and the Valencian Community that granted aid for the promotion of the Valencian language, in its response, the company refers to the differentiation between the headquarters of a company and the different work centers, which can be located in any province.

Comunicacions dels Ports also reminds us that it is a small communication group that, for 36 years, “with the support of more than a hundred members, has maintained and given life to a unique, own, plural and entirely Valencian communication space in an inland area of ​​Castellón affected by depopulation”. Thus, it points to the PP as responsible for a “destructive persecution, with the sole aim of obtaining electoral advantage and at the cost of losing shreds of credibility in the region of Els Ports and in Morella”.

In its written submissions to the judge, Comunicacions cites a Supreme Court ruling on the impossibility of compensating certain expenses after the events occurred, meaning that this practice in those years “was perfectly legal.”

Valencia’s Court of Instruction number 4 charged Francis Puig, businessman and brother of the former president in 2022, in a case opened for an alleged crime of fraud of subsidies received for the promotion of Valencian. Now, the judge will have to decide whether to prosecute him and put him in the dock or dismiss the case, as requested by the defense.