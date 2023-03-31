The president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, will sign next Monday the decree calling the regional elections, which will be held on May 28, as Puig himself has announced in statements to the media this Friday. A plenary session of the Consell will be convened on Monday to report on the dissolution of Les Corts and the electoral call. Puig has defended his “will to exhaust the legislature to the end”, and has described it as “difficult, but also productive”.

In this way, the regional elections will be officially called for May 28, as established by the regulations that indicate that they must be held, 54 days after the call is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). In this case, Puig has chosen to exhaust a legislature in which, as he has said, “the government has known how to take advantage of this time to defend people, strengthen the welfare state and guarantee the right to work.”

The Valencian Community is one of the 12 autonomies that hold regional elections on May 28. The president of the Valencian Statute grants the president of the Generalitat the power to dissolve the Cortes and advance the electoral call, while, in other cases, they must stick to the fourth Sunday in May. In this case, Ximo Puig has chosen to exhaust the legislature, even beyond to make the regional elections coincide with the municipal ones, which are held throughout Spain.

In the previous call, in 2019, the then also president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, decided to advance the call to April and they were the first early regional elections in the history of the Valencian Community, to make them coincide with the general elections.