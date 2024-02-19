The former president of the Generalitat Valenciana and current territorial senator, Ximo Puig, has announced his resignation from the Senate, where he held a seat since last July. Puig thus follows the roadmap set since he decided to abandon the leadership of the PSPV and, subsequently, his role as regional deputy. His next destination will be, according to forecasts, the position of Spanish ambassador to the OECD, in Paris, which the council of ministers could approve at its meeting this Tuesday.

In his resignation, presented this Monday to the president of the Valencian Cortes, the Chamber that appointed him as territorial senator, Puig shows his gratitude, which he extends to all deputies, “for having given me the honor of representing our territory in the Senate during the first months of this legislature.” “I wish that we continue working, from the autonomous communities, to transform the Senate into an authentic chamber of territorial representation that helps to better understand the polyphonic diversity of Spain and more adequately addresses the territorial and social cohesion of our society,” he maintains. His writing.

Ximo Puig, who is 65 years old, announced in December his intention to abandon the leadership of the Valencian socialists, seven months after, despite obtaining better results than in the previous elections, the PSPV lost the option to govern. He then also renounced his status as a regional deputy as the beginning of the end in front-row politics, a stage that he began in 1983 in the Valencian parliament.

The decision to “take a step back so that the project can take two steps forward” and call an extraordinary congress resulted in the beginning of a few weeks of tensions, with three candidates to occupy the leadership. The agreement between these did not come until the intervention of the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, who achieved an integration candidacy led by the Minister of Science and Technology, Diana Morant, who was elected general secretary of the Valencian socialists this month of February. .

The position of Spanish ambassador to the OECD is currently occupied by Manuel Escudero, 77 years old, who has been in the position since 2018. Before, he was Secretary of Economic Policy and Employment of the Executive Commission of the PSOE.