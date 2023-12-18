The still leader of the Valencian socialists, Ximo Puig, has announced his resignation from the position of regional deputy but will maintain, for the moment, that of senator. This was announced this Monday after on Saturday he revealed his intention to “take a step back so that the project takes two steps forward” and call an extraordinary congress that in a few months will appoint the new socialist leadership in the Valencian Community. Puig has spoken of an “exciting” day in which he puts an end to a period that began in 1983 in the Valencian parliament. Puig, who has barely attended the Cortes since the legislature began, with his resignation takes another step in his intention to abandon front-row politics after the results of the last regional elections of 23M, in which a good result did not It was enough for him to revalidate, together with Podemos and Compromís, a government of progress.

After registering his resignation from the minutes, he said that this opens the opportunity for “new generations to strongly defend the project of self-government and social justice” against “the most reactionary government in history” in the Valencian Community, which is shared by PPCV and Vox.

The next move, already in 2024, will also be to renounce the act of territorial senator to be appointed ambassador of Spain to the OECD, as planned. Regarding the resignation of the leadership of the Valencian socialists, for which an extraordinary congress must be called, Ximo Puig has pointed to next February as a possible date for the election of the new leadership of the party. The still leader of the PSPV has once again advocated for a unitary candidacy and called for maximum cohesion and not repeating “historical errors,” although he has recognized that everyone has the right to run.

The departure of deputies Rebeca Torró and Arcadi España, who have become secretaries of State in Pedro Sánchez's Government, left the parliamentary group helpless. The executive, which will be held on Monday afternoon, will appoint the until now Treasury spokesman, José Muñoz, as spokesperson for the group.

As a summary, Puig has valued the work of all the deputies with whom he has shared a seat, “from different ways of thinking”, and has thanked the Valencians for giving him their trust at the polls. “I have tried to represent the Valencian people in the most dignified way, both in the government and in the opposition,” he said. “We emerged from the corruption and indecency of actions that should never happen again, but we should never forget either,” he added.