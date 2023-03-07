Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:11 p.m.





The Generalitat Valenciana has already authorized the presentation of the appeal in defense of the Tagus-Segura, as agreed at the Council meeting held last month in Orihuela. The drafting of the appeal through a lawsuit, they warn, is already finalized and will be registered “imminently with the aim of guaranteeing the water needed by Alicante irrigators and the continuity of the Transfer.” The position of the Generalitat, they claim, “has always been on the side of the irrigators and will continue to be so in any circumstance for the future.” As an example, they recall that the Consell has already included a representation of the irrigators in the bilateral commission with the Government of Spain to launch an investment plan with the sole guideline of obtaining “water forever”.

In this sense, the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, proposes that local institutions and entities that want to be able to join the appeal in favor of the transfer in which the Generalitat Advocacy is working. “The initiative of the Consell is the one that represents the entire Valencian people and, therefore, it is open to all the institutions and entities that consider it so to join this government action,” stressed the regional Secretary of Agriculture, Roger Llanes . This sum could be made once the claim of each institution or entity has been filed through a request for accumulation of resources and their arguments.

From the Generalitat Valenciana, Llanes himself lamented the campaign of “insults, hoaxes, snares and lies” orchestrated from his trial by the PP on the Tagus-Segura. “They only know how to generate ‘fake news’ and insults against President Ximo Puig,” Llanes emphasized. A “miserable” campaign, he described, with “illegal” mailboxes outside the electoral period and “that violate municipal ordinances such as that of the city of Alicante”, he alluded in reference to some pamphlets in which various socialist leaders were labeled as ” traitors».

“A campaign -he continued- that does not have the objective of defending the irrigators but to generate a partisan battle with only electoral overtones on water.” «They are not looking for the benefit of the people of Alicante. Only generate mud so that there is not a drop of water, “explained Llanes. «The Council is solving everyone’s problems. Mr. Mazón and the PP are dedicated to creating them day after day.