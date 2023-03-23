The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has defended this Thursday the legitimate right of the Generalitat Valenciana to present an appeal against the Tajo-Segura transfer, “in a state of law” and has assured that the intention is not to enter into wars of the water “that the only thing they produce is mud, restlessness and uncertainty”.

Puig has referred to the announcement by the President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, to urge the Government of Spain to put the new regulations for the transfer into operation before the summer and has assured that it seems “curious” to him that there is agreement between the Government of Castilla-La Mancha and the PP in “the attack” on the position of the Generalitat.

The head of the Valencian Executive has indicated that the Valencian Government, “in the area of ​​its responsibility”, disagrees with the ninth provision of the Royal Decree and for this reason appeals it, and has assured that they will continue working in the bilateral commission.

“Beyond trying to make this an asset for electoral discussion, we have to look for solutions and we are there, I don’t have to say anything about anyone because we have never been in that confrontational space in which some feel very comfortable,” has said and has recalled that on 42 occasions the Generalitat has positioned itself against issues that have affected the transfer of the amount of water transferred, to say that if someone feels questioned, they should act, but “without exaggerating” the matter because it Otherwise, it obeys “other interests” that are not those of defending water.

The Generalitat presented this Wednesday the appeal in defense of the Tagus-Segura transfer before the Supreme Court, in which it requests as a precautionary measure the suspension of the staggering of the ecological flows planned for 2026 and 2027 in the Tagus and that affect this infrastructure.

The Valencian Government “does not counteract anyone” but rather acts in the general interest of the Valencian Community and “does not understand” that nobody feels attacked by that determination.

Regarding the position of the PP, he has stated that “the lack of direction” of this party is “absolute” on the issue of water and “on many others” and has claimed that the Valencian community has been the first autonomous community to present the appeal seeking the general interest, but the Popular Party is “on something else” and the only thing that interests it is to make this matter “an electoral asset.”

The PP, he has said, “had all the time in the world to solve this issue when he governed and he did nothing, his wars were simply mud for nothing”, he criticized.