The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced the extension of the free public transport pass for young people under 30 until July 31, so that the measure will be extended throughout the entire academic year, coinciding with the months with the most displacements, as he pointed out this Sunday during an interview on Cadena SER.

A total of 240,000 minors under 30 years of age residing in the Valencian Community already enjoy one of these free passes that have facilitated, up to now, four million journeys and have resulted in savings of two million euros. These passes can be used on the Metrovalencia, TRAM d’Alacant, TRAM de Castelló, Metrobús and EMT transport services.

The head of the Valencian Executive has highlighted that a measure that “has worked very well” is going to be extended and is committed to continuing “supporting public transport, while fighting against decarbonisation”.

The Consell launched pioneering initiatives to save on public transport last October to help citizens combat the effects of rising prices, especially fuel, to cope with the current economic situation and promote sustainable mobility.

The Generalitat will also extend, until July 31, the financing of 50% of free urban transport for those under 30 years of age in those municipalities that want to join this measure. These saving actions are added to other current initiatives such as the new SUMA tickets or the 30% discount on the price of subscriptions for all users.

Ximo Puig has also advanced the implementation of a ‘Pla de Ferrocarrils’ for the next decade, which will mean a “transformative” bet for the entire Valencian Community in terms of low-emission public mobility. This plan will include, among others, the connection of the TRAM between Dénia and Gandia, between Orihuela and Torrevieja and between the Altet airport and Torrevieja.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Ximo Puig has pointed out that “despite the sadness and the impact of the war in Ukraine”, there has been very positive news in 2022, such as the arrival of Volkswagen. “There has been a very intense work and the relationship has been increasingly empathetic between the company and the Generalitat, despite the moments of difficulties.”

“From the Consell we were confident that we had possibilities from the first moment, before it was decided that the place was Sagunto. The competition was very tough and, in the end, the Valencian Community won against Germany. Our offer was based on competitiveness, on having well-trained human capital and prepared and well-communicated industrial land, and on stability and social dialogue”.

Likewise, Ximo Puig has pointed out that “it is not just about installing a gigafactory in Sagunto, but about advancing towards this disruptive change in the Spanish automobile industry based on more sustainable mobility”.

Renewables and water

With regard to renewables, Ximo Puig has highlighted that at the Generalitat there are currently 64 files in process that will be ready in a timely manner. “The commitment to renewables is a matter of State and we have to make a great pact on this issue based on the technical reports. We are playing to go from a situation in which every year we have to invest a large amount of resources in buying fossil fuels, to be a community that exports energy”.

On the subject of water, he pointed out that “nobody is more interested in keeping a Tagus alive and in good condition than the Valencian Community, which in the end is the recipient of that water. We must comply with the ecological flow but, above all, be in solidarity with a public resource such as water. And it doesn’t make sense to have water wars that don’t lead anywhere”.

Finally, Puig recalled that the Consell has lowered taxes for 97% of the population of the Valencian Community, “based on an agreement that had the support of the entire political spectrum. We reached an unusual agreement that has not been achieved in any other autonomous community due to our way of agreeing and dialoguing”.